Airlines and posts cooperate globally for sustainable, reliable cross-border airmail network

Geneva [Switzerland], Feb 19 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Post Corporation (IPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding to reinforce cooperation between the two organisations.

The aim for both IATA and IPC is to promote the development and expansion of safe, secure, accessible and high-quality airmail and air cargo services to help their respective members provide quality solutions aligned to consumer needs.

International e-commerce is growing at around 20 per cent per year, leading to rapidly changing market conditions for airlines and posts, said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"Ensuring customers get their packages on time while safety and security in postal air transport are maintained is the main priority for posts and air transport operators alike," he said in a statement.

"Cooperation across the supply chain is a must and our MoU with IPC is an important step toward strengthening our activity in this area," added de Juniac.

IPC Chief Executive Officer Holger Winklbauer said the cooperation between airlines and postal operators has enhanced processes and increased visibility of airmail transport for more than 10 years.

"With this agreement, we want to further strengthen our ties and identify further opportunities for cooperation and joint developments. Both of our sectors can win from reinforced cooperation in terms of competitiveness and quality of service," he said.

IPC is a cooperative association of 25 member postal operators in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic.

(ANI)

