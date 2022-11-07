Airports Authority observed week-long vigilance awareness week for corruption free India

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Airports Authority of India observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from October 31 to November 6, 2022, with the theme 'Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation' across all its airports and establishments.

In an event on October 31, 2022, at AAI Corporate headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi, which was chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, AAI and attended by Amal Garg, IRS, CVO, AAI and Board Members of AAI i.e. A K Pathak, Member (Planning and HR), and K. Vinayak Rao, Member (Finance) along with other senior officers of AAI.

Integrity pledge was administered by the Chairman AAI to approximately 60 Officers on this occasion.

The Chairman of AAI laid emphasis on the importance of vigilance in the effective functioning of the organization.



He called upon everyone to participate in the activities with earnestness and sincerity.

On this occasion, Amal Garg, CVO, AAI mentioned the achievements of the Vigilance Department during the last year. He brought out that AAI is marching ahead with resoluteness for Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation.

He called upon all the employees to actively participate in the movement against corruption to achieve the mandate of the Commission in letter and spirit.

During the vigilance awareness week various activities like elocution, debate, essay, quiz, drawing and slogan competition, and walkathons were conducted for employees and students across all airports and establishments to sensitize employees, passengers, and children regarding the importance of vigilance and evils of corruption.

Integrity pledge counters were set up at airports to administer integrity pledges to all stakeholders. (ANI)

