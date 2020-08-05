Airtel collaborates with Amazon to boost cloud offerings

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver a comprehensive set of innovative cloud solutions to large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers in India.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses and companies with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud -- a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products and capabilities leveraging AWS services, Airtel's data centre capabilities, and Airtel's network and telecoms offerings.

Airtel customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability and cloud management capabilities.

According to the IDC Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker - Forecast 2019 H2, the public cloud services market in India is likely to reach 7.1 billion dollars in 2024, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3 per cent from 3.4 billion dollars in 2020. (ANI)

