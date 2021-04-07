Airtel launches 5G ready platform for world of connected things

New Delhi [India], Apr 7 (ANI): Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, said enterprises have three key requirements for loT. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments.

Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the loT data actionable. "Airtel loT is built on these insights to massively simplify the loT journeys of enterprises," he said.



Airtel loT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion.

At its core is Airtel's robust 5G ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-loT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.

MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the many businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, BFSI and utilities that are already using Airtel's loT solutions.

India's cellular connectivity-based loT market is forecasted to grow to Rs 10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases.

Airtel Business is the largest player in India's B2B connectivity space and serves over 2,500 large enterprises as well as one million medium and small enterprises, including startups. (ANI)

