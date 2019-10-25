Bharti Airtel has operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa
Bharti Airtel has operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa

Airtel launches initiative to support startups, acquires stake in Bengaluru-based Vahan

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of its startup accelerator programme to support growth of early-stage Indian tech startups.
Through the initiative, early startups get access to Airtel's online and offline distribution network, deep market understanding and ecosystem of global strategic partners.
In addition, the company has developed strong in-house capabilities around machine learning and artificial intelligence which could be leveraged to aid the growth of startups. The startups will also get access to advisory services from Airtel's executive team.
"With the initiative, Airtel aims to support the creation of a vibrant startup ecosystem that contributes to 'Digital India'," it said in a statement.
Besides, the company announced induction of Bengaluru-based tech startup Vahan into its startup accelerator programme. Airtel will acquire a stake in Vahan and partner with it in building significant scale to achieve their vision of enabling jobs for the next billion internet users.
Founded in 2016 and backed by YCombinator and Khosla Ventures, Vahan leverages advanced artificial intelligence to match job seekers with employers inside messaging apps such as Whatsapp.
It is focused on finding blue-collar jobs for millions of young Indians in delivery, driving, retail, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), BPO (business process outsourcing) and hospitality sectors with companies such as Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo as clients.
"Early-stage startups in India have some very exciting ideas but face multiple challenges in scaling up," said Airtel's Chief Product Officer Adarsh Nair.
"With Airtel's scale and digital capabilities around distribution and payments, we have the potential to drive accelerated growth of emerging startups that are solving hard problems," he said.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:43 IST

Strides Pharma reports Q2 EBITDA at Rs 150 crore on revenue of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science on Friday reported consolidated revenues at Rs 718 crore during the July to September quarter, demonstrating a 37 per cent year-on-year growth.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:51 IST

India's credit squeeze pushes growth to a six-year low: Fitch Ratings

London [Britain], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian economy is being held back by a large squeeze in credit availability emanating from non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), according to Fitch Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:30 IST

Infosys announces stock incentives for nearly 7,000 mid-level employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Infosys has announced stock incentive option to its mid-level 6,949 eligible employees in the form of restricted stock units (RSU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:04 IST

Dixon Technologies to manufacture mobile phones for Samsung

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Dixon Technologies said on Friday it has entered into an agreement with Samsung India Electronics for manufacturing mobile feature phones.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:34 IST

Equity indices witness volatile trading, telecom stocks plunge...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices see-sawed during early hours on Friday as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:21 IST

OPPO to offer users Android 10 ColorOS trial and Reno is the...

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): World's leading smartphone brand OPPO officially upgraded the ColorOS limited public trial version based on Android 10. The Reno will be the first to upgrade, other handsets such as Reno 10x Zoom and Reno 2 will be upgrading within the year of 2019

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Ignite Mudra's Vighna free Visarjan campaign puts Safety First...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The elaborate 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the pomp and glory witnesses' accidents of several devotees every year drown during the immersion of the deity in the sea or the riverside.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:17 IST

GENUI and PRIMEPULSE invest in Mindcurv

Kochi (Kearala) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Titan Eyeplus forays into smart eyewear with Skyfly Mutrics Smart Eyewear

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its endeavour to offer quality international standards to its consumers, Titan Eyeplus, India's leading optical brand, introduces Skyfly Mutrics Smart eye wear to India in association with Skyfly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

SKV presents Workplace Trends Conclave, India

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Studiokon Ventures Private Limited (SKV) presents Workplace Trends, India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:14 IST

Fanzart wins 2 Awards, launches 14 new models at ACETECH, Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:13 IST

Binge on the Festive Fashion Feast with Brand Paisley's Javer Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Festivity is just around the corner and the festive vibes can already be felt in the air, as Brand Paisley brings to you a wide range of its floral collection- Javer available in bright colors for those ladies who wants to be dressed up has

Read More
iocl