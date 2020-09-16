Airtel partners with STL to build densely fiberised digital network

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 16 (ANI): Leading integrator of data networks Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) has announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build a modern optical fibre network across 10 telecom circles.

STL said the modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency and improved bandwidth. It did not give the value of the contract.

The densely fiberised and future-ready network will also form the foundation for many next-gen services such as fifth-generation (5G), fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), Internet of Things (IoT), enterprise networks and Industry 4.0.

K S Rao, CEO for network services and software at STL, said the need for dense fiberisation will continue to grow on the back of investments in 5G, FTTH, data centres and next-gen digital networks.

The company will deploy its end-to-end deployment solution which comes with features like robotics cable blowing and AI bots along with a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre, cable, network design and integration services.

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer at Bharti Airtel, said the 5G-ready and high capacity network will enable the company to provide faster delivery of new services while delivering enhanced user experience.

At 10:30 am, the STL stock was trading 4.74 per cent higher at Rs 164.75 while Bharti Airtel was up by 0.26 per cent at Rs 486.95. (ANI)