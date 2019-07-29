Airtel unveils e-governance platform for Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bharti Airtel said on Monday that it has designed and implemented a future-ready state wide area network (SWAN) for the state government of Uttar Pradesh as part of the Centre's e-governance initiative.

UPSWAN 2.0, which is one of the largest of its kind in India, was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is undergoing a digital transformation and empowering its citizens through e-governance," said Alok Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, Commercial Tax, IT and Electronics.

"Uttar Pradesh is making rapid strides towards becoming fully digitally enabled and ensuring that government services reach every corner of the state over a digital backbone," he said.

UPSWAN 2.0 comprises of 885 points of presence across the state and is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of government services to citizens over a closed user group network.

This network infrastructure now digitally connects all state headquarters, district headquarters, block headquarters and tehsil headquarters across Uttar Pradesh and empowers them to deliver government-to-government as well as government-to-citizen services in a quick and seamless fashion.

A dedicated network operations centre has been set up in Lucknow to monitor the network performance. UPSWAN will enhance efficiency and enable seamless e-delivery of government services to citizens even in deep rural pockets, the company said in a statement.

These include filing of applications for pension and financial aid, registration for employment, issuance of birth and death certificates, application for new or renewal of ration cards, etc. It will also lay a robust foundation for building Smart Cities across the state.

Airtel has provided an end-to-end solution for this large scale digital infrastructure including multiprotocol label switching, internet bandwidth, network hardware equipment, security firewalls, system integration, and managed services. (ANI)

