Aishwarya Bhende at Award Ceremony
Aishwarya Bhende at Award Ceremony

Aishwarya Bhende honoured at Restaurant India Awards 2019

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): AB Celestial - India's first luxury floating restaurant founded by Aishwarya Bhende with the support of her parents, Manju and Chetan Bhende, in association with MTDC and MMB, supported by MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), received the award for 'Best Themed Based Restaurant - 2019' at the 3rd edition of the Restaurant India Awards, 2019 - West Region.
AB Celestial was founded back in 2017, with the key vision to boost the tourism in India while giving the city a picturesque destination, for a holistic fine dining experience. The theme-based restaurant situated at Bandra-Worli Sea Link enjoys the luxury of a panoramic 360-degree view of the waterfront and the outline of the Worli Sea Face.
The wallpaper, decor accents, and artefacts, right down to the quirky representation of food and beverages on the menu, add to the overall nautical experience of the restaurant.
The establishment has over the past hosted a number of celebrated personalities the likes of Bollywood's favourite Malini Agarwal, celebrated actor Anil Kapoor, foodies Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and B-town's sweetheart, Aditya Roy Kapoor.
The floatel has also been the backdrop for advertisements like the Nokia commercial with Alia Bhatt, the launch of Lexus NX 300h and the ramp for Masaba's cruise collection, amongst various others.
Restaurateur - Aishwarya Bhende truly believes in the saying 'Anchoring your dreams into reality' because she asserts that if you can dream of something, then you can do it and if your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough.
Her constant drive and enthusiasm at the young age of 23, has brought her success and recognition among the biggest and well-reputed personalities in the food industry, as she competes for the neck to neck with the industry powerhouses.
This is the first of many ventures she hopes to kick-start in the near future and over the next couple of years, she would like to invest in various other businesses especially in the hospitality sector as well as fashion being something she has always been passionate about. She foresees herself as a baby shark and wishes to set an example by motivating budding entrepreneurs never to give up their dreams no matter what the obstacle may be.
After months of being docked away for the monsoon, the restaurant is well on its way into its second season, with bookings going through the roof.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:24 IST

MQDC enters India market with 'Whizdom Club' in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with its vision 'for all well-being', Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) - a leading global property developer headquartered in Thailand - has entered India by launching its first project 'Whizdom Club', an inspiration hub.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:13 IST

Sustained air passenger demand but air cargo weakness persists: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 27 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for the month of July released today by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed that international air passenger demand continued to grow moderately, supported by business and leisure-related travel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:16 IST

Infosys closes Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer, gets 11.05 crore shares

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): IT major Infosys has bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under the Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer plan which began in March.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Strides Pharma acquires manufacturing facility from US-based...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Tuesday that its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has acquired a manufacturing facility in Florida from Micelle BioPharma Inc.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:28 IST

Here's how you can benefit from Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The mounting cost of medical treatment these days could throw your funds off the gear if you don't have enough insurance cover or an emergency fund to fall back on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:14 IST

Get loan against property in just 4 days with Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over generations, residential or commercial properties have been considered as one of the safest appreciating assets. It is not unheard of, that investments have been made in properties not only with the intention of a higher return on

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Merck Foundation to conduct 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" in Accra, Ghana on 29 and 30 October 2019. It will be co-chaired by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lad

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:57 IST

Moody's cautious over Indian government measures to boost economy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Global financial consulting major Moody's said on Tuesday that recent measures announced by the Indian government to stimulate economy will provide some support to investor confidence, resulting in 6.4 per cent real GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:31 IST

Equity indices remain volatile, PSU banks gain but IT stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses during early hours on Tuesday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Recent Increase in Trade Focus: Australia-India Trade and Investment Expo

Mumbai/Bengaluru [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to build on the recent increase in bilateral trade and economic growth, between Australia and India - Sydney, is set to host the 4th edition of the TatXpo 2019-Australia India Trade and Investment Expo, slated for 27th to 29th August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:02 IST

Over 20k people attend Covelong Point festival 2019

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For aficionados of Surfing, Music, and Yoga, it could have hardly got any better.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Schneider Electric launches a new digital ecosystem: Schneider...

New Delhi [India] August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader of the digital transformation in energy management and automation, recently announced the launch of Schneider Electric Exchange, the world's first cross-industry open ecosystem dedicated to solving real-world sustainability and

Read More
iocl