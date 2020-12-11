AJ Education NeXt Announces the Launch of their New Batches for the November 2021 ICAI Exams

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): AJ Education NeXt, Mumbai's leading Chartered Accounting, recently announced the launch of their new batches for the students who are planning to attempt for CA Inter and Finals in November 2021.

The premier institute for CA aspirants has a 48 per cent success ratio along with ALL INDIA RANKERS that include -

AIR - 1 - CA FINAL - Siddhant Bhandari - Nov 2018

AIR - 3 - CA FINAL - Krishna Gupta - May 2017

AIR - 4 - CA FINAL - Shubham Singhal - Nov 2018

AIR - 5 - CA FINAL - Kushal Lodha - Nov 2019

AIR - 5 - CA FINAL - Mukund Maheshwari - May 2018

Abhinav Gadia, CPT - AIR 2, IPCC - AIR 24 and CA FINAL - AIR 27 from IIM Ahmedabad

The upcoming batches for the November 2021 exams start from:



1. 22nd December 2020

2. 12th February 2021

3. 18th April 2021

Launched in 2016 by CA Anuj Jalota, AJ Education NeXt is the go-to CA coaching institute for aspirants from Mumbai and all around Maharashtra. In 2019 - 2020 alone, more than 2000 students from the institute appeared for the ICAI exams.

CA Anuj Jalota, Founder and CEO of AJ Education NeXt commented on the launch of these batches, "After helping over 80,000 students in my career, I'm happy to help CA aspirants in achieving their goals for 2021. Our courses are extensively researched and based on learnings from the most premier and top rated professionals in the industry. Our course/institution provides the study material which is always up-to-date with continues research, and it surprises students when most of the problems that are taught in the class are appear in their exams."

CA Anuj Jalota is a respected Chartered Accountant and entrepreneur known for his Mumbai-based CA institution. A leader in the field of accounting and finances, CA Anuj Jalota has mentored more than 80,000 students and 470 national rankers. He himself is also an All India Ranker at the CA Foundation, CA Final and in Mumbai University. A majority of CA applicants and established CA professionals from Mumbai have been guided by CA Anuj Jalota.

Students can register for the new batches here:

Company website for face to face lectures: ajnext.com or call 8080324444

Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/ajnextedu.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

