Ajay Kumar Srivastava assumes charge as MD and CEO of Indian Overeas Bank
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2023 23:05 IST


New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Ajay Kumar Srivastava on Sunday assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Overseas Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

The Government of India named the MD and CEO of lndian Overseas Bank for a period of three years with effect from date of assumption of office on or after January 1, 2023.
Srivastava started his banking career as a probationary officer in 1991 with Allahabad Bank where he worked in various capacities. (ANI)

