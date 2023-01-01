Ajay Kumar Srivastava assumes charge as MD and CEO of Indian Overeas Bank

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Ajay Kumar Srivastava on Sunday assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Overseas Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.



The Government of India named the MD and CEO of lndian Overseas Bank for a period of three years with effect from date of assumption of office on or after January 1, 2023.

Srivastava started his banking career as a probationary officer in 1991 with Allahabad Bank where he worked in various capacities. (ANI)

