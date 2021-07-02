AJNIFM, Microsoft partner to build AI, emerging technologies Centre of Excellence

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) and Microsoft have formed a strategic partnership to build an AI and emerging technologies Centre of Excellence.

The collaboration seeks to explore role of cloud, AI and emerging technologies for transforming and shaping the future of public finance management in India.



The centre will serve as a central body for research, AI scenario envisioning and tech led innovation. AJNIFM and Microsoft will jointly explore use cases of emerging technologies in finance and related areas across central and state ministries besides public sector enterprises.

Microsoft will partner closely with AJNIFM to define the future of public finance management in India, providing the technology, tools, and resources to build a strong ecosystem of partners, upskill government officials and build thought leadership, both organisations said in a statement.

As part of the skilling effort, public sector officials will be trained on application of emerging technologies in finance management to address potential risks like money laundering, use of machine learning models for decision making, and role of responsible tech in finance. (ANI)

