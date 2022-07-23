Akasa Air to commence Kochi operations from Aug 13

Kochi [Kerala], July 23 (ANI): Akasa Air, the country's newest airline, announced its operations from Kochi. It will operate 28 services in the Bangalore-Kochi-Bangalore sector from 13 August 2022 offering two flights daily.

Kochi topped the list of Akasa's first phase of the operation which will see 56 flights catering to Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.

Of the two daily services, the first one will arrive from Bangalore at 8.30 am and return at 9.05 am. The second flight will be arriving at 12.30 pm and returning at 1.10 pm the same day.



With the commencement of Akasa's operation, Kochi airport will see 99 departures to Bangalore alone in a week. IndiGo, AirAsia, GoFirst, and Alliance Air are currently operating in the sector.

"CIAL is happy that Kochi Airport has been chosen for the first phase of Akasa's service in India. The efforts taken by the Honorable Chairman and board of the directors to bring in more airlines have started producing results. Many airlines have already chosen Kochi for starting their international services. CIAL hopes that Kochi airport can facilitate more services to all major cities in India in the upcoming winter schedule and we have mooted plans for that," said S Suhas IAS, Managing Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

As the summer schedule came into effect in April, CIAL has been handling 1190 aircraft movements per week. The airport operator hopes that the traffic will grow at par with the pre-pandemic level by the end of the current year. (ANI)

