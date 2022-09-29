Akash Ambani only Indian in Time magazine's 100 emerging leaders' list

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Akash Ambani, the eldest of two sons of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has found his name on the Time magazine's top 100 global rising stars.

Every year, TIME magazine publishes the TIME100 Next, a list--inspired by its flagship TIME100--that recognizes 100 rising stars worldwide.

Akash Ambani is reportedly the only Indian on the list. He graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics.

"The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," Time said.



"Akash Ambani was promoted in June to the chairman of Jio, India's largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being controversially handed a board seat at just 22. He's since played a key role in landing multi-billion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook."

Time added he might be given "a crack at larger chunks of the family's conglomerate".

For the record, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has resigned from the board of Reliance Jio, thereby handing over reigns to his elder son Akash Ambani. The latter has now become Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to be the Chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd, the flagship company that owns all Jio digital services brands including Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Akash has been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance group and is now leading the creation of the 'convergence dividend' for over 500 million consumers, digitally and with high inclusivity across geographies and income levels. (ANI)

