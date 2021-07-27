Akbar Travels makes Dubai tour more exciting with online visa application

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai's one of the leading online travel companies Akbartravels.com is all set to make their customers' Dubai Tour a simpler and more fun experience.

With a myriad of amazing travel packages, the company has now started offering services for Dubai Visa through a convenient and easy process.

Well known for their flawless itineraries for tours all over the world, Akbartravels.com has come up with more exciting packages for Dubai. The company is offering Diwali Dhamaka packages along with four nights tour packages ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000.



Considering the demand for Dubai travel, the company started to offer an online visa service. Through this service, the travellers will be able to get a visa online via the Akbartravels.com portal with a processing time of a maximum of 48 hours. The online visa for the Dubai package starts from Rs 2499/-.

Sharing his views on this service, the company's Vice President Jitesh Poojari said, "Over the years, Dubai has become the prime attraction of People in India. Through this service, we wish to make our customers' life easier by simplifying the visa process. We also have some amazing Dubai packages for Diwali and quick trips which would not only give our customers a lifetime experience but also make their trips the most convenient one."

Akbartravels.com is a leading global online travel portal providing a diverse range of world-class, hassle-free travel services online. Their services include domestic and international flight booking, tailor-made and inclusive holidays, hotel reservations, visa services, cruises, car rentals, train tickets, worldwide attraction tickets, sightseeings, foreign exchange, travel insurance and much more.

With offices in India, UK, US, Middle East, Europe and Malaysia, the company has more than 150 branches worldwide that extends its reach to almost all major travel destinations of the world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

