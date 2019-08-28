AK Singh, Founder - Aksflix
AK Singh, Founder - Aksflix

Aksflix, an OTT player is set to rock Digital India soon

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:21 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over-the-top (OTT) is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers over the internet. Recently launched Indian media-services provider mobile app, Aksflix is doing wonders. Aksflix is also a production company headquartered in Mumbai, has been launched in Aug 2019.
The company is going to engage the audience with its stupendous offering in the online streaming of a library of digital films and web series, including those produced in-house.
"It has its own platform for streaming Youtube and Vimeo app. And that Aksflix has figured out a new way for the audience to buy a subscription at their very door-step, where we've made 'Cash On Delivery' option available as one of the payment methods, and this idea is very first in the world. We have high hopes of creating a storm in the entertainment world with our new concepts and attractive content", said AK Singh, Founder.
"We are for, by and to the audience. It is an era of a competitive market where everyone is doing their best. We plan on doing smart business with innovation and technology. Hence, our research and development team has taken up the job of surprising the audience with our unique and original content constantly", he added.
"For making such a castle, the foundation should be strong enough, and for making the foundation we would require the skill set of experienced professionals. Every individual has dedicated sheer knowledge and time for this platform. We aim to satisfy the mass audience, where-in we would like to connect with each and every individual. Every consumer's perspective is valuable to us and we will never stop developing what's best for our audience and for us. Together the company aims to position Aksflix as a world-class media-service provider in entertainment sector while continuing to provide quality video content and striving to be a top-class media support provider to the entertainment industry. It is going to be teamwork aiming for the stars", sated Akash Barthwal, COO.
Aksflix is going to rule the internet soon by launching the web series named 'Bitch will be back soon' starring Kangna Sharma, Ravi Bhatia, Akhlaque Khan, and Priyanka Tyagi and 'Sell your husband' starring Raj Dev Gaur, Ruby Bharaj and Havisha Daisy.
This OTT platform has its in-house artist, director and DOP who will work on movies and TV series in Hindi, English, Punjabi and Tamil languages.
The company which aims at creating a pool of quality media content for the media entertainment industry, and has a vision of reaching the pinnacle of the world-class media service provider in the entertainment sector, definitely has a lot to offer to the world.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

