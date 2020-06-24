Alankit and IDP announces partnership for innovative identity solutions range

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alankit, a market leader and eminent name in the Financial and digital solutions industry with business segments like e-Governance, Financial Services, Healthcare and Insurance Broking announced their partnership with IDP, an industry leader in innovative identification card printer technology.

Alankit is launching innovative Smart Card Printing solutions range (SOLID series - first in India) for secure, smart and seamless access through ID - cards such as PAN, Aadhaar, Corporate ID cards, student ID cards etc.

IDP is an industry leader dedicated to improving the photo identification market by developing card printers, encoders and software with diverse and innovative uses of technology.

"In such challenging times we need a secure card printing solution partner who can stand with us as we liaise with different Government divisions. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IDP who will be with us for the best and efficient printing. We pride ourselves on consistently delivering services based on a robust countrywide network. It is critically important that we should step a foot ahead in every aspect of business of digital solutions to ensure we remain on the competitive edge in our industry," said Ankit Agarwal, MD Alankit Ltd.

Alankit has printed over 90-million different types of ID-cards under the e-Governance partnership presence. Alankit has a chain of TIN-Facilitation and PAN centers across India and providing hassle-free printing of online PAN cards as well.

"It will be the perfect partnership with Alankit as they are already one of the established leaders in citizen services and now we can combine their expertise to address the business challenges, introducing the new solution in e-Governance and Financial ecosystem with such innovations in Identity and Access management domain. We are glad to be part of Alankit to provide them end-to-end and high quality services to their clientele," said Brian Roh CEO of IDP, commenting on this strategic partnership.

"In today's challenging market scenario, we feel more responsible to bring in new and market relevant solutions to serve our millions of customers and over 8300 plus partners across the country and abroad. We are assured that our relationship with IDP for their card printing hardware and software solutions would help us constantly elevate satisfaction level at our current and new client base and further accelerate new revenue streams for our partners, which is the need of the hour," said Vishal R Soni, CRO of Alankit Ltd..

"We believe IDP's features like, FINE Image technology, WIFI, Linux support, Quick Laminator extension, smaller yield budget friendly ribbons clubbed with Alankit's own ALSSEC-ID software to be used for various e-Gov card applications would be wise choice for our customers, for their perpetual success," Vishal R Soni added.

Alankit is a trusted name in the market for almost last two decades and has got huge clientele base.

The company believes in providing high-quality products and services to its customers. Alankit has trained professional support system in order to ensure timely completion of orders.

With focus on customer-centric operations coupled with digital transformation initiatives, Alankit is catering to a wide range of audience including corporate entities, schools, individual investors as well as general public through its wide network of business /locations/branches across the country.

The new products of the Alankit - The SOLID-510 and Alankit ID Software ALSSEC-ID will provide "contactless card" solution for a smart, secure, and seamless access to the premises post lockdown. This combination will also support UTI/NSDL/Income Tax Portals.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

