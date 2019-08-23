Alibaba Foundation and UCWeb to host 9.5 Philanthropy Conference 2019 in India

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Web, on behalf of the Alibaba Foundation, will host the global sub forum of 2019 Alibaba Philanthropy on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New Delhi.

The Alibaba Foundation is a charitable organization established by Alibaba Group and UCWeb is a business within Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group. Alibaba is the world's first Internet Company that integrates philanthropy into its core strategy.

The Alibaba Foundation initiated the '9.5 Philanthropy Week' in 2017, calling on members of society to spend 3 hours getting involved in philanthropic activities, with the belief that 'Everyone Participates for a Better Future'. With global impacts and local insights, Alibaba Group regards India as a major part of its philanthropy roadmap, while UC's philanthropic mission in India is to bridge the Digital Divide as much as possible.

The keynote session will focus on the theme 'Power to Empower', outlining how Internet as 'Power' can 'Empower' everyone by giving them equal opportunities to learn. Outstanding speakers within the global welfare and business domains will be discussions how Internet can help global philanthropic endeavours by providing innovative solutions to drive change at grass-root level.

Eminent members from varied social fields as well as social influencers will discuss the new education policy of India and its likely impact. There will be multiple sessions and roundtable discussions on how Education Matters to India's Future and means to achieve participation of experts, bellwethers and public at large.

Last year, UCWeb set up UC Shiksha - a user-powered online-to-offline book donation program that attracted a participation of 1.5 million users within two months and benefited 50,000 students. There are plans to expand the reach and depth of the project to help more children in need in a more comprehensive way.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


