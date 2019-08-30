Alkanshree Dahar was presented the award by former Chief Justice of India, Deepak Misra at Achiever's Awards 2019
Alkanshree Dahar, Managing Partner, Law Offices of India awarded "Achiever Award 2019" for contribution in International Commercial Arbitration

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:27 IST

New Delhi [India] August 30 (ANI): Alkanshree Dahar, Managing Partner, Law Offices of India (LOI) and Steven Morris of Howard Kennedy London Head of International Arbitration and Litigation were recently recognised and conferred with "Achiever Award 2019" for their contribution to "International Commercial Arbitration".
Alkanshree Dahar was presented the award by former Chief Justice of India, Deepak Misra at Achievers' Awards 2019, which was organised by Legal League Consulting at Taj Mansingh, New Delhi, India.
Law Offices of India, headed by Alkanshree Dahar, is an international law firm providing comprehensive corporate and commercial legal services covering the entire gamut of corporate and commercial laws, litigation and arbitration - both domestic and international.
The firm has its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, with associate offices in Gurugram, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, and overseas affiliate offices in London, Sydney and in Italy - Palermo and Padova.
Alkanshree Dahar was appointed counsel for Indian Oil Corporation for its Jamnagar Pipeline Refinery Project. She advised IOC on SKO. She has also done extensive work in the areas of project finance and ECBs.
She has received several awards including Outstanding Corporate Lawyer's award from the Union Minister for State Affairs, Rajesh Pilot and All India Organizational Entrepreneurial Confederation (AIOEC) and Corporate Lawyer of the Year Award. She was also awarded the Women Achiever Award in 2017.
During the journey of almost 20 years, Law Offices of India has been honoured and accredited with many recognitions and awards, the most recent being recognized as "Legal Consultant of the Year-2018."
The firm has Best Friends Agreement with Howard Kennedy, No 1, London Bridge, UK and Studio LegaleSidoti & Soci at Palermo and Padova, Italy. The firm also has close ties with Auzworld in Australia, which is a premium immigration agency for international immigration work and also works with top law firms in the USA, Singapore and other jurisdictions.
The one-day summit theme was based on India Ahead: Leading the New Age Economics Law (Focusing on Innovation, Investment and Impact) which included the panel discussions with eminent panelists/speakers from the corporate world and legal industry. The summit culminated with Achievers' Award 2019 recognizing those who have made a positive impact on the growth of the legal profession.
"I feel humbled to be recognized for this prestigious award. It only encourages us more to make a difference & continue to strive to do great things in the Legal Profession", said Alkanshree Dahar.
This story is provided by Law Offices of India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

iocl