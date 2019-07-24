IJCP Group
Alkem Laboratories, IJCP Group to attempt entry into Limca Book of Records for fever management campaign

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:02 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records for educating the maximum number of patients on seasonal febrile illnesses, Alkem Laboratories in association with the IJCP Group is conducting 'Fever Management Awareness Programmes' across 11 states in a single day.
This is a one-of-a-kind initiative, wherein approximately 8000 GPs will educate about one-lakh patients on the Do's and Don'ts while dealing with it in a period of eight hours.
Seasonal febrile illnesses have a high prevalence in India. One of the major challenges in this area is the delay in diagnosis and treatment which can further lead to severe complications. Raising awareness among the general public about timely management can help in averting complications.
"We are happy to undertake this landmark initiative with support from the IJCP Group. Apart from trying to enter the Limca Book of World Records, the idea is also to raise awareness on the causes and symptoms of fever and what can be done. Seasonal febrile illnesses are one of the major causes of hospital admissions in India. This programme will help people undertake timely diagnosis and management", said Bhavesh Kumar Vaishnav, Marketing Manager, Alkem Laboratories.
"We tend to dismiss fever as something very normal and many people indulge in self-medication. However, it is important to understand that a fever may have underlying causes and further health implications if not diagnosed and treated appropriately. We are happy to support Alkem Laboratories in this initiative to create a new record in training patients as also generating awareness on seasonal febrile illnesses", said Nilesh Aggarwal, CEO, IJCP Group and Founder Medtalks.in.
The scheduled date for the record attempt is July 25th, 2019.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

