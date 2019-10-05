Asian Designer Week
All eyes on Season 9 of Asian Designer Week

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:05 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram is all set to host the fashion bonanza - Asian Designer Week (ADW) from 4th to 6th of October.
In its 9th season, ADW brings together the best of runway shows and fashion exhibits. This year, it will add a twist to the business of fashion with the addition of networking opportunities and business conclave. ADW Winter Edition 2019 is presented by FIO Dot Global Pvt Ltd and supported by the Asian Fashion Design Council (AFDC).
The 9th season is presented by AFDC and Flickstree and powered by A Dot by GNH and R2S Events and Entertainment. Since its inception in October 2015, ADW has progressively become an inspirational platform for young fashion designers from across the country to show their creativity. ADW has to its credit the support of well-established national and international designers, buyers, industry veterans, media personalities, as well as businesses, institutes and government organizations. As a high profile fashion event, ADW is something that fashionistas look forward to with much anticipation.
In its 9th Season, ADW will continue with its streak of fashion, design innovation, creativity and grandiose presentation. Not only is the designer line-up an impressive one, but the concurrent events planned around the runway shows are worth the wait. More than 40 designers, ranging from young and budding talent, will showcase their work across 12 runway shows during the course of three days. The opening show will be presented by ace designer Dhruv Sehgal while the grand finale will be helmed by the dynamic Rosy Ahluwalia along with some of the young designers.
"We are very excited to host this season as this is our major step towards building a business-centric and knowledge-sharing platform in the field of fashion and design. We were known for our runway shows and events; however we are working towards a bigger vision. Our vision of building a global fashion network and B2B marketplace has taken its root. We will be making some big announcements during the event and we invite all the brands and industry professionals to come and be a part of our journey," said Robby Rawat, Managing Director Mentioned, FIO, ADW.
"It gives us immense pleasure to see our young designers showcase their talent on our platform every season. And this season is very special as we are hosting it for the very first time in Gurugram with our young and budding designers. This season we have received entries from across the country and we have a bigger platform to offer them. In additional to the creative side, we are also focusing on educating them about the export and retail opportunities and hence we are also conducting an exclusive buyers meet with them," said Vivek Rawat, Creative Director Mentioned, FIO, ADW.
This season, it is also hosting the Fashion and Design Conclave presented by Skootr, India's leading chain of premium serviced workspaces. The conclave is a knowledge-intensive platform to ignite young minds in the fields of fashion and technology. The Conclave will host knowledge-sharing sessions including Talk Shows, Workshop and Industry Meets. Most importantly, it is also facilitating the Startup Pitch, a session to help young start ups raise funds for their billion dollar dreams. The event will be attended by a more than 100+ investors and professionals in the relevant industry.
Additionally, this season the fight to win the title of 'Whizdom Club NextGen Emerging Talent' has become fierce as the winners get to take home cash rewards, passport to international fashion weeks, recognition and global incubation opportunities.
The associate sponsors for Season 9 are: Whizdom Club (Global Incubation Partner), Pee Safe (Hygiene Partner), (Nature's Tattva) DIY Beauty Partner, Taurus Sarovar Portico (Hospitality Partner), Pressto (Wardrobe Maintenance Partner), F Stroke (Digital Media Partner).
The world is your marketplace
Apart from the runway shows, ADW 2019 provides a B2B exhibition space for designers to showcase their work and engage with potential buyers. It's an open connection for all fashion professionals, such as designers, buyers, fabric manufacturers, retailers and stylists, to network and exchange business ideas as well as to collaborate and conceive alliances.
A pot pourri of great ideas
The ADW 2019 Conclave presented by Skootr is a well-curated concept that includes talk shows, workshops and investors meets. The talk shows bring industry experts on an open forum where ideas are discussed and debated. Having a practical hands-on session on a specific skill set is the idea behind the intensive workshops while the investor meet is designed as a unique opportunity for fashion start-ups to present their business plan to a group of angel investors. ADW 2019 will round off with highly entertaining after-parties at the end of each day.
ADW 2019 at a glance
Day 1: The event starts off with the welcome note, brand presentations and product launch. This gives way to the opening show by ace designer Dhruv Sehgal.
Day 2: The opening ceremony is followed by the NextGen designer show in which budding designers will compete for the title of 'Whizdom Club NextGen Emerging Talent Season 9'. The day will be driven by the young designers/labels, followed by a show by established designers/labels. The evening of Day 2 will be followed by the Investors and start up Meet. The day will close with a Show of three NewGen Designers/Label - Anjini Sharma, Apoorva Mahajan and Kaya Creations with K.
Day 3: The last lap of young designers will vie for the title of 'Whizdom Club NextGen Emerging Talent Season 9', followed by the Buyers and Influencers meet. This will culminate in Talk Shows on 'Runway to Export' and 'Under the Influence'. The Influencers Show will start the evening of Day 3, which will lead to the Emerging Designer Award, the Closing Ceremony and the Grand Finale by dynamic designer Rosy Ahluwalia along with budding designers.
Season 9 of ADW is all set to make a deep impact -on fashion, business and innovation.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

