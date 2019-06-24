All India ITR Increases its ITR Filings by 150 percent in Assessment Year 2019-20

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India ITR">ITR is a leading tax consultancy renowned as India's most trusted tax filing website and app.

It provides online preparation and filing of Individual Income Tax Returns (ITR">ITR). Ranked as the best online tax preparer, All India ITR">ITR is recommended by top employers to employees for its in-depth understanding of compliance, and its ease-of-use. Its success keeping customers happy and its exceptional service played a part in growing the percentage of ITR">ITRs filed by All India ITR">ITR by 150 per cent in 2018-19, compared to the last assessment year.

As a rule, All India ITR">ITR believes in constantly improving its services allowing it to make the tedious and tiring process of filing ITR">ITRs simple and user-friendly. Important reasons for the phenomenal 150 per cent growth of its user base are All India ITR">ITR has reduced the time to file an ITR">ITR to 2 minutes, has initiated a drive to provide its services to every taxpayer in India, and had made its service available on the go.

Additionally, it ensured all important announcements by the Income-tax Department of India reached its users at the earliest and they could use the information and hence didn't face any delay during the filing process. Making the Income Tax Filing process a pleasant experience has been a factor behind the growth in the number of filings made by All India ITR">ITR this year.

The process created by the company is almost completely online making it easy for taxpayers to file their ITR">ITR from anywhere. Most users in Tier I and II cities lead hectic lives, this has led to an increase in demand for mobile applications for e-filings; All India ITR">ITR is meeting this growing demand using its mobile application and an online portal. Because of All India ITR">ITR, the process of tax filing has become less time consuming, but the company isn't done yet, it's constantly making improvements and creating an even simpler and more user-friendly filing process that will allow anyone to use its app or online portal.

Additional factors that played a part in the growth of its customer base are firstly the government's announcement that a cash transaction of more than 2 Lakhs shall be taken into consideration by the Income Tax Department and hence filling an ITR">ITR for the same became mandatory to avoid notice. Secondly, since last year there has been a penalty levied when ITR">ITRs are filed late, this year Individuals are cautiously filing their ITR">ITR; they're ensuring they file before the due date to avoid paying a penalty. Considering these trends among taxpayers, All India ITR">ITR expects a 500 per cent growth in the number of ITR">ITRs they file during the next assessment year.

"There has been increased awareness regarding tax filings over the last few years, especially among the younger generation many of whom are first-time taxpayers. As we are currently amidst the era of social media, information is easily accessible to all and everyone is aware of their responsibility of file an Income Tax Return to help contribute toward the betterment of the nation. These are major reasons why we filed more returns this year and will certainly file even more next year. The recognition taxpayers have bestowed on us was made possible only by the efforts of All India ITR">ITR employees and because of advances in technology. I am proud to say we have a team that understands how to use its expertise to help clients make complex filings easy", said Vikas Dahiya, CEO of All India ITR">ITR

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

