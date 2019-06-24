All India ITR in all
All India ITR in all

All India ITR Increases its ITR Filings by 150 percent in Assessment Year 2019-20

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:36 IST

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India ITR">ITR is a leading tax consultancy renowned as India's most trusted tax filing website and app.
It provides online preparation and filing of Individual Income Tax Returns (ITR">ITR). Ranked as the best online tax preparer, All India ITR">ITR is recommended by top employers to employees for its in-depth understanding of compliance, and its ease-of-use. Its success keeping customers happy and its exceptional service played a part in growing the percentage of ITR">ITRs filed by All India ITR">ITR by 150 per cent in 2018-19, compared to the last assessment year.
As a rule, All India ITR">ITR believes in constantly improving its services allowing it to make the tedious and tiring process of filing ITR">ITRs simple and user-friendly. Important reasons for the phenomenal 150 per cent growth of its user base are All India ITR">ITR has reduced the time to file an ITR">ITR to 2 minutes, has initiated a drive to provide its services to every taxpayer in India, and had made its service available on the go.
Additionally, it ensured all important announcements by the Income-tax Department of India reached its users at the earliest and they could use the information and hence didn't face any delay during the filing process. Making the Income Tax Filing process a pleasant experience has been a factor behind the growth in the number of filings made by All India ITR">ITR this year.
The process created by the company is almost completely online making it easy for taxpayers to file their ITR">ITR from anywhere. Most users in Tier I and II cities lead hectic lives, this has led to an increase in demand for mobile applications for e-filings; All India ITR">ITR is meeting this growing demand using its mobile application and an online portal. Because of All India ITR">ITR, the process of tax filing has become less time consuming, but the company isn't done yet, it's constantly making improvements and creating an even simpler and more user-friendly filing process that will allow anyone to use its app or online portal.
Additional factors that played a part in the growth of its customer base are firstly the government's announcement that a cash transaction of more than 2 Lakhs shall be taken into consideration by the Income Tax Department and hence filling an ITR">ITR for the same became mandatory to avoid notice. Secondly, since last year there has been a penalty levied when ITR">ITRs are filed late, this year Individuals are cautiously filing their ITR">ITR; they're ensuring they file before the due date to avoid paying a penalty. Considering these trends among taxpayers, All India ITR">ITR expects a 500 per cent growth in the number of ITR">ITRs they file during the next assessment year.
"There has been increased awareness regarding tax filings over the last few years, especially among the younger generation many of whom are first-time taxpayers. As we are currently amidst the era of social media, information is easily accessible to all and everyone is aware of their responsibility of file an Income Tax Return to help contribute toward the betterment of the nation. These are major reasons why we filed more returns this year and will certainly file even more next year. The recognition taxpayers have bestowed on us was made possible only by the efforts of All India ITR">ITR employees and because of advances in technology. I am proud to say we have a team that understands how to use its expertise to help clients make complex filings easy", said Vikas Dahiya, CEO of All India ITR">ITR
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:42 IST

Win Big in this Cricket World Cup with Bajaj Finserv's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced its #EMINetworkPowerplay campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:12 IST

Infosys announces strategic partnership with Toyota Material...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:00 IST

Emami Group promoters divest 10 pc stake for Rs 1,230 crore in Emami Ltd

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): Home grown FMCG firm Emami said on Monday its promoters have sold 10 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,230 crore to reduce their debt.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:26 IST

Halonix launches Unique Motion Sensor Bulb 'Radar'

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Halonix has unveiled one-of-a-kind motion sensor bullb 'Radar' under its sub brand Halonix Prime.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:22 IST

SCIEX announces co-marketing agreement with Elucidata to break...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced a Co-marketing agreement with Elucidata, a disruptive integrated Omics platform company providing tools for metabolomics data processing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:20 IST

Economists raise concern over infrastructure gaps in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Leading economists of Karnataka on Monday raised concerns over large infrastructure gaps and widening democratic deficit during a meeting with members and senior officials of the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:58 IST

IIFT's Centre for trade facilitation and logistics working to...

New Delhi [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Centre for Trade Facilitation and Logistics (CTFL), under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), recently organised a round table meet at the IIFT, New Delhi campus.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:39 IST

Stocks end lower in volatile trade, metal and realty scrips drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed with marginal cuts on Monday, dragged down by metal, realty and auto stocks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:26 IST

Prithviraj Kothari becomes National President of Indian Bullion...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prithviraj Kothari has been appointed as National President of India's oldest and apex association i.e. India Bullion And Jewellers Association in place of outgoing President Mohit Bharatiya for the next five years, 2019 to 2024.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:14 IST

Government incentivising MSMEs with various schemes: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Various schemes have been launched in recent years to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which employ 11.1 crore people and are the largest provider of jobs after agriculture, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:08 IST

Embassy Group's NRI Perception ranks first in the Industry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer, has been ranked first in NRI Perception in the Annual Brand Perception Audit Report by Track2Realty, an independent research venture recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:05 IST

Bank of Mongolia to drive digital transformation with Intellect...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24 (ANI): Financial technologies major Intellect Design Arena on Monday announced an engagement with the Bank of Mongolia to implement its award-winning Quantum central banking solution.

Read More
iocl