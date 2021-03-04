All-Rounder Shweta Patil, a true inspiration for all

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ ThePRTree): Shweta Patil is a strong woman born in Dhule, Pune. She has completed her graduation from Fergusson College, Pune and after that she did her masters in Economics. She also worked for Infosys and as an engineer at Google.

She has always been passionate and interested in the acting and fashion industry. She worked hard for her dreams and now she is a fashion model/ actor, in London.

She has done amazing work in her life. She pursued her dreams by playing the lead role in Hindi Bollywood song "Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho '' sung by Rajaa Sagoo and a Punjabi song "Attachment" sung by Jass Dhiman with Big Name Studio. She has confidently played her role and looked beautiful in the entire album.

Also she was an anchor in Lokmat News18 TV, she has truly been the all-rounder.

She did various print shoots and was the cover face in the magazine "Me Incredible". She has won WEAA Glam award fashion Category 2019 and prestigious titles of Mrs Maharashtra 2019, Mrs Photogenic 2019, Mrs World Philippines 2019. She is also the brand ambassador for AET Punjab.



She has also been a part of Fashion Shows like London Fashion Week in Dubai. She is also going to do a fashion show for VIVZ Fashion School.

With being in the glamorous world, she is also a social activist. She is a member of Anti-Corruption Team Pune. She also runs an NGO, Avatar Education Trust Punjab. She is truly an inspiration for all the young minds today. It is commendable to see how she is able to balance her passion, dreams, studies, and social life together. With the respect she has earned, she was the Jury member at Womennovator 2020 and Chief Guest at Pune Art International Festival. She has also shown her glamour at the National Asian wedding show as a International Model at TASTA ASIAN WEDDING in London.

She believes that fitness always plays an important role in your success. You should always be passionate towards your physical health, because your behavior towards your work completely depends on what kind of physique you have.

She gets inspiration from her father. She always says- It's never too late, always be positive and trust your own feelings.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

