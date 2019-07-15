The bank says it expects a good recovery in the account
The bank says it expects a good recovery in the account

Allahabad Bank stock drops 10 pc after reports of Rs 1,775 crore fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Shares of government-owned Allahabad Bank slumped over 10 per cent in morning trade on Monday after the bank reported a fraud of Rs 1,775 crore by Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
At 11:45 am, the stock was trading 10.39 per cent down at Rs 42.25 apiece. The Allahabad Bank fraud has come to light within a week of Punjab National Bank reporting another fraud worth Rs 3,805.15 crore by BPSL to the RBI.
"We have to inform you that on the basis of forensic audit investigation findings and CBI filing FIR on suo moto basis against the company and its directors, alleging diversion of funds from banking system by the bank's borrower namely Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), a fraud of Rs 1774.82 crore has been reported by the bank to the RBI," Allahabad Bank said in a statement.
"The bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 900.20 crore against the exposure of the bank in BPSL," it said in a statement.
"It has been observed that the company has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks. At present, the case is at NCLT which is in advance stage and the bank expects a good recovery in the account."
Reports say BPSL is one of the most indebted companies and was one of the first referred by the RBI to a bankruptcy court to resolve a debt under the new insolvency law.
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bhushan Power and Steel diverted about Rs 2,348 crore through its directors and staff from the loan accounts of PNB (IFB New Delhi and IFB Chandigarh), Oriental Bank of Commerce (Kolkata), IDBI Bank (Kolkata) and UCO Bank (IFB Kolkata) into the accounts of more than 200 shell companies without any obvious purpose. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:07 IST

Dr L Tomar Conferred with Inspiring Doctor of India Award by...

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marking the birth anniversary of Dr B C Roy, the Economic Times Doctors Day Conclave, 2019 mobilised some of the best minds of healthcare and medicine sector under one roof for an interactive conference and probed about the issues affecting healthca

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:05 IST

Here's how personal loan by Bajaj Finserv can help manage your finances

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Individuals looking at a temporary capital to plan their higher education or looking for immediate liquidity for unforeseen expenses have multiple options in today's times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:40 IST

Tata Steel reports higher production, sales in India despite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tata Steel India's first quarter production increased by 20 per cent year-on-year with consolidation of Tata Steel BSL for the full quarter and higher capacity utilisation at both Tata Steel standalone and Tata Steel BSL.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:17 IST

BHEL wins Rs 100 crore EPC order for 25 MW solar power plant

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a Rs 100 crore order for setting up a 25 megawatt floating solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:21 IST

Equity indices in the green, IT and pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Monday with IT and pharma stocks gaining ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 16:04 IST

Ex-CEO of Hello Taxi alleges multi-crore financial fraud by promoters

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A month after the first information report (FIR) was filed by a complainant against Hello Taxi, its officials and promoters, now former CEO of the cab aggregator company has also come out alleging financial anomalies by the promoters of the firm.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Quarterly AUMs of mutual fund industry total Rs 25.51 lakh crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The quarterly average assets under management (AUMs) of Indian mutual fund industry totalled Rs 25.51 lakh crore at the end of Q1 FY20 (April to June) as against Rs 24.48 lakh crore at the end of Q4 FY19 (January to March), according to the Association of M

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 16:50 IST

L&T Infrastructure Finance gets $100 million loan from AIIB for...

Luxembourg, July 13 (ANI): Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide a 100 million dollar (about Rs 700 crore) loan to L&T Infrastructure Finance Company for wind and solar infrastructure projects in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:23 IST

India and South Africa come together to host Gandhi-Mandela...

New Delhi [India] July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Believe Foundation in association with the Sunday Guardian Foundation and Dr Raman Bhai Patel Foundation (RBF) hosted the first edition of Gandhi-Mandela Peace Initiative at the Imperial, New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:17 IST

Notion Press' next novel is a thriller about a man on a mission

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Notion Press, India's largest self-publishing platform, has come up with a new book 'Operation Camouflage'. Written by Amit Sidham, the nail-biting thriller will want you to turn every page to know 'what next?' This new book is now available at

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 14:51 IST

Need to expand airports in APAC to keep up with rising passenger...

Singapore, July 13 (ANI): Sustained growth in air passenger traffic across Asia Pacific will boost revenue for airports but also raise pressure on the infrastructure, according to a new report by Moody's Investors Service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:25 IST

Italian men's cosmetics brand Womo partners with Reliance's arm...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Reliance Brands, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has partnered with Italian firm Percassi to launch men's cosmetics brand Womo in India.

Read More
iocl