Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 award
Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 award

Alliance Group CMD awarded the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 for real estate

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:04 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alliance Group Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Namburu, at a glittering function was honoured with the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 award on September 16th, 2019.
The award function was held in Mumbai at Hotel Taj Lands' End in the presence of the who's who from across various sectors of industries from 20 GCC countries. The function was graced by Ramdas Athawale, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, the High Commissioner of Malaysia and the Ambassador of Italy.
Alliance Group has its presence in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru as a trusted brand in real estate. Manoj Namburu, the author of the book, "Moguls of Real Estate", was previously awarded Economic Times Leader of Indian Infrastructure & Construction.
The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and currently developing 35 million sq ft of projects worth over Rs 14,000 crores (USD 2 billion) under execution at different stages. Alliance currently has ten on-going projects that include one commercial project and nine residential projects with 16,500 apartments and 345 Villas.
Apart from the above, three major projects with a total built-up area of 11 million sq ft and three projects with a built-up area of 7.5 million are lined up for launch in Chennai and Hyderabad this year.
Alliance Group has associated itself with the Government of Tamil Nadu during the recent 'Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2019' and has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu and has committed to invest Rs 9,500 crores (USD 1.34 billion) in Tamil Nadu in real estate sector in the next four years.
The robust pace of development and growth places Alliance well on its path to achieve its vision - to be the world's largest real estate developer with annual revenues of USD 10 billion by the year 2035. Thus bringing pride to our country that we have conquered yet another industry.
Going along with the vision of our Prime Minister "Housing For All by 2022", Alliance under the leadership of Manoj Namburu was amongst the first real estate companies to dovetail their business goals in line with the PM's vision.
The vision is not only to provide homes to aspirational Indians but to provide them with homes that are:
1. Best aspirational homes - Design excellence
2. Built with International MIVAN technology
3. Excellent locations
4. World-class amenities
5. Friendly prices
6. Large open spaces with landscaping/ greenery
Alliance has also diversified into mining for minerals like lithium in Mali, Africa and graphite in Madagascar.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:07 IST

Gourmet Passport by Dineout returns with Gourmetlicious 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gourmet Passport by Dineout is back with the second edition of its uber-luxury culinary celebration, Gourmetlicious 2019, serving an enticing feast and promotions across the five cities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:06 IST

In need of emergency funds - Avail the fastest loan against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The importance of getting quick access to funds during an emergency cannot be stressed enough. A quick and convenient source of funds allows you to focus on the crisis at hand and tackle it, rather than worrying about the means to make it

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:51 IST

Continued global monetary policy easing could stoke FPI inflows...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): The reduction in US Federal Reserve's policy rate by 25 basis points and the European Central Bank's decision to resume asset purchases is likely to augur well for short-term foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows to economies such as India which continue

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:37 IST

Corporate tax reduction is credit positive for companies, but...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): The government's decision to reduce the base corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent as part of stimulus measures to revive slowing economic growth is credit positive for companies because it will enable them to generate higher post-tax incomes

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:04 IST

Corporate tax reliefs are one of the biggest reforms ever: CII

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Friday that drastic reduction in corporate taxes is a huge game-changer for the economy and a decisive announcement for awakening animal spirits of investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:38 IST

Virinchi Hospitals partners with Renal Research Institute for...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virinchi Hospitals, Hyderabad is at the forefront of providing world class treatment for kidney ailments and is leading a crusade to develop new path-breaking treatments to alleviate the suffering of patients suffering with this dreadful disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:37 IST

CSS Corp's Manish Tandon recognized as the CEO of the Year at...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has been honoured with the prestigious CEO of the Year award at the 2019 CMO Asia Awards held on 15th August in Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:32 IST

UC Partners with Fox Star Studios and Likee to promote 'Zoya Factor'

New Delhi [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has once again tied up with production house Fox Star Studios - this time to promote romantic drama 'The Zoya Factor'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:02 IST

Tax reliefs to corporates will act as a booster dose to revive...

New Delhi [India] Sep 20 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on Friday that lowering of income tax on corporates will unleash the animal spirits of corporate India and reinvigorate manufacturing sector which has been going through a difficult phase of late.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:35 IST

Sensex closes 1,921 points up after govt cuts corporate tax to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed the week on a euphoric note on Friday after clocking the biggest intra-day gains in a decade at 5 per cent as the government announced a cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic companies and new manufacturing firms.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:54 IST

Nippon Express to acquire 22 pc stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Japan's leading global logistics company Nippon Express has agreed to acquire a 22 per cent stake in Future Supply Chain (FSC) Solutions Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:30 IST

Pallavi Shroff joins IndiGo as Independent Woman Director

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sep 20 (ANI): InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost airline IndiGo, said on Friday that its board of directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as Independent Woman Director.

Read More
iocl