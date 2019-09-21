Alliance Group CMD awarded the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 for real estate

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alliance Group Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Namburu, at a glittering function was honoured with the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 award on September 16th, 2019.

The award function was held in Mumbai at Hotel Taj Lands' End in the presence of the who's who from across various sectors of industries from 20 GCC countries. The function was graced by Ramdas Athawale, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, the High Commissioner of Malaysia and the Ambassador of Italy.

Alliance Group has its presence in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru as a trusted brand in real estate. Manoj Namburu, the author of the book, "Moguls of Real Estate", was previously awarded Economic Times Leader of Indian Infrastructure & Construction.

The company is headquartered in Bengaluru and currently developing 35 million sq ft of projects worth over Rs 14,000 crores (USD 2 billion) under execution at different stages. Alliance currently has ten on-going projects that include one commercial project and nine residential projects with 16,500 apartments and 345 Villas.

Apart from the above, three major projects with a total built-up area of 11 million sq ft and three projects with a built-up area of 7.5 million are lined up for launch in Chennai and Hyderabad this year.

Alliance Group has associated itself with the Government of Tamil Nadu during the recent 'Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2019' and has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu and has committed to invest Rs 9,500 crores (USD 1.34 billion) in Tamil Nadu in real estate sector in the next four years.

The robust pace of development and growth places Alliance well on its path to achieve its vision - to be the world's largest real estate developer with annual revenues of USD 10 billion by the year 2035. Thus bringing pride to our country that we have conquered yet another industry.

Going along with the vision of our Prime Minister "Housing For All by 2022", Alliance under the leadership of Manoj Namburu was amongst the first real estate companies to dovetail their business goals in line with the PM's vision.

The vision is not only to provide homes to aspirational Indians but to provide them with homes that are:

1. Best aspirational homes - Design excellence

2. Built with International MIVAN technology

3. Excellent locations

4. World-class amenities

5. Friendly prices

6. Large open spaces with landscaping/ greenery

Alliance has also diversified into mining for minerals like lithium in Mali, Africa and graphite in Madagascar.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

