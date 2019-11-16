Alliances Galore - Gourmet Fest
Alliances Galore - Gourmet Fest

Alliances Galore hosts 5th edition of Gourmet Fest

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:09 IST

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alliances Galore is hosting the fifth edition of 'Gourmet Fest' exclusively for Axis Bank cardholders, who can now experience Fine Dining in over 150 leading restaurants across seven cities i.e. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.
Every year, Alliance Galore curates the Gourmet Fest for the Axis Bank cardholders to offer them specially designed pre-fixed menus at special prices of Rs 799 per person at five-Star hotels and Rs 599 per person at premium standard restaurants.
The Gourmet Fest will commence from November 15 and will continue till December 1, 2019.
With the launch of this Fest, Alliances Galore also embarks on a journey of developing tech platforms for the ease and availability of its clients.
For over a decade, Alliances Galore has been micro-managing the entire offers platform market with various constructs, concepts and customer engagement platforms for its clients.
"Alliances Galore has been successfully able to execute out of the box concepts which drive incremental footfalls and enhance the APC. We have been able to effectively implement and execute campaigns globally with a wide reach for the customer base of our esteemed clients. The Gourmet Fest has now become the most awaited dining promotion in the market in the card industry. It has kept its essence inspite of evolving year on year," said Vikul Chander, Co-founder and CEO of Alliances Galore.
"We at Axis Bank have been consistently endeavouring to offer best-in-class services and enhanced experience to our valued bank customers. Through this initiative, Gourmet Fest will provide a platform for our customers to enjoy Fine Dining experience at a great value," said Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and Head Cards and Payments, Axis Bank.
Alliances Galore is committed to creating higher benchmarks in the arena of customer experience and lead as an innovative offer based Program platform provider globally.
Alliances Galore continues to innovate new ways to execute the customized promotions for its clients and their customers.
The core thought at such intellectual properties, is to have a customer-centric approach of delivering experiences and personalised engagement to further ensure effective communication and brand recall by its customers.
With the core thought of 'Learn with Experience', we at Alliances Galore adapt to each concept with a far more in-depth learning from the market and our own experiences.
We also engage our partner restaurants on understanding the operational viewpoint for each experience to ensure the platforms are robust and create a superior Customer Experience at all times.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir).

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:47 IST

Anil Ambani, 4 others resign from bankrupt Reliance Communications

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Billionaire industrialist Anil Ambani on Saturday resigned as Director of Reliance Communications as the bankrupt telecom operator nears sale of its assets under an insolvency process.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:31 IST

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat): Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2 emissions today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:58 IST

SOAIS opens Global Development Center at Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): SOA IT Solutions (SOAIS), leading enterprise IT solutions provider has announced the opening of its Global Development Center at Bengaluru for one of its major customers who is a Nasdaq listed global leader in electronics manufacturing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:52 IST

Gaurs Group sells 1200 unit worth 500 crores during festive season

New Delhi (India) Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurs Group, one of the leading names in the real estate sector in the country reported astonishing sales number during the festive month of October, which included both the auspicious Navratras and Diwali, the festival of light.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:09 IST

Global Chain 'UFC' GYM announces its expansion strategy with...

New Delhi [India] Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Body sculpting enthusiasts and fitness aficionados have a reason to celebrate as the most celebrated fitness franchise; UFC GYM announces their next big expansion strategy for India at IHFF Sheru Classic in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Jhalki, a powerful film: entertaining and meaningful at the same time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Jhalki is a powerful film all the way. Not only does it explore a delicate subject like human trafficking and child labour but it also sets precedent of a girl child super-hero without a cape, in search of her brother and eventually rescuing him.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:16 IST

The Consulate General of Belgium in Mumbai organises King's Day event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Belgian Consulate in Mumbai organised an event with a myriad of exhilarating activities lined up at The Taj Land's End to mark King's Day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:12 IST

Blaize™ emerges from stealth to transform AI computing;...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blaize™ has emerged from stealth unveiling a ground-breaking next-generation computing architecture that precisely meets the demands and complexity of new computational workloads found in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Subdued tax revenue growth suggests likely fiscal slippage in FY 20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Unfavourable trends in tax revenue collections suggest that a fiscal slippage in the current financial year 2019-20 (FY20) appears likely, according to investment information firm ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:15 IST

Konecranes launches its multi-award-winning Agilon material...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Konecranes has launched its multi-award-winning Agilon materials handling system at the India Warehousing and Logistics Show 2019 in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:57 IST

RCom posts Q2 loss of Rs 30,142 crore on provisioning of liabilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bankrupt telecom operator Reliance Communications has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore for the second fiscal quarter (July to September) due to provisioning of liabilities after the recent Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More
iocl