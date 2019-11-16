Alliances Galore hosts 5th edition of Gourmet Fest

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Jhalki, a powerful film: entertaining and meaningful at the same time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Jhalki is a powerful film all the way. Not only does it explore a delicate subject like human trafficking and child labour but it also sets precedent of a girl child super-hero without a cape, in search of her brother and eventually rescuing him.