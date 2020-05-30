Alliances Galore spreads wings to 20 countries, eyes the offer discovery market post lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alliances Galore with the status of being the world's largest offer-based alliance aggregating firm but has also accomplished to make a mark in 20 countries around the globe.

In addition to this, Alliances Galore is now working with over 1.5 lakh relevant merchants across various segments around the globe.

With a track record and expertise of over a decade to its credit, Alliances Galore has always looked to re-invent and re-innovate dynamic platforms to address the keen sense of ever-evolving consumer preferences and global markets, of which the most recent platform has been the automated offer based reservation portal with a reach across multiple continents.

While Alliances Galore continues to work on aggregating offers across the globe, they do believe the next big engagement would be an Offer Discovery Interface. Alliances Galore's focus for the new year will be on offer discovery platforms and ensuring seamless last-mile connectivity. In addition to this Alliances Galore also has plans to create a steady channel for consumers to benefit from various offers available across platforms in the market.

"There are plenty of offers out there, however the awareness of the offers at the moment of truth is the challenge. We at Alliances Galore have been working on a solution to fill this gap seamlessly and plan to take it to market once the world settles down in the Offline industry and Introduce this to the World. We see this as a responsibility for our company, since we are the largest offer aggregators across platforms in the world," quotes Vikul Chander, CEO and Co- Founder, Alliances Galore.

The team at Alliances Galore also believes that the times ahead would be exciting as the customers return to the Shops, Restaurants and Salons with the constraints of the past few months and expect the payment companies to see a huge surge in spends and drive domestic spends exponentially in the absence of travel related spends.

"We believe the offer's industry is likely to see an augmented growth over the next six months, as the focus across the payment companies will be to encourage domestic spends across various segments in the absence of cross border travel. Additionally, we at Alliances Galore have utilized the lockdown period to gear up for the times ahead. We foresee some very exciting times for a huge business boom as well," quotes Niroshini Sainath, Head- South India - Acquisitions.

