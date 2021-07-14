Almitra Sustainables to bring sustainable products stressing on reusable products

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): A step towards co-existence, Almitra Sustainables is excited to launch a new whole range of sustainable products in their collection.

Their exclusive range of products includes Bamboo toothbrushes, Coconut Bowl, Coconut Fiber dish scrub and much more.

The brand has also been working extensively on various underrated sustainable elements curated from nature, like the Coir. The idea is to include nature to make our everyday living sustainable. The brand also promotes body democracy, stressing immensely on the fact that we should know what we are taking in and how it might affect our bodies.

Coir, being highly resistant to abrasion, can be used for an array of purposes, right from sweeping the floor, scrubbing the pot to even cleaning utensils. Products like bamboo toothbrush, neem comb and many others adorn the catalogue of Almitra Sustainables.



Speaking about the brand, the co-founders Anamika and Biplab say, "Almitra Sustainables began with a vision to inspire and aid the world to live sustainably. To coexist and to try and make sure that sustainability becomes an everyday affair and not some magnanimous concept only applicable for a certain section of society. Our dream is to make sure that we can make our future generations adopt a sustainable lifestyle and lead a better, greener future".

Almitra Sustainables is a rural business, which also means that you can start and end your day with the products by the brand. Our products are ethically sourced, with no child labour, cruelty-free and vegan. We try our best to even keep the packaging plastic-free so that the least amount of waste goes into the landfills. Bringing about a change that is not directed to any target audience but one that grows on as a community and makes up for a greater good is the ultimate goal of Almitra Sustainables", the couple further added.

With a honour's degree in philosophy and a PG diploma in mass media communication, the Mumbai-based entrepreneur has always been drawn towards environmental education. She studied herpetology and canine behaviour, and imparted knowledge to people through workshops conducted for various organisations and NGOs. She is also a strong advocate of conserving biodiversity and a believer in the power of growing your own food.

Built on the pillar of inclusivity, Almitra Sustainables takes pride in providing employment opportunities and catering to women from all walks of life striving to help them deal with all kinds of challenges in their lives.

