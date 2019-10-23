Almond Branding is now India's Best Packaging Design Studio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Almond Branding has won India's Best Design Studio Award 2019 for Packaging design. Initiated in 2015, 'India's Best Design Awards' are the first to recognize Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency.

It recognizes agencies in eight categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design, and the likes. The jury consisted of eminent stalwarts like Adman turned film-maker R Balki to Vikas Satwalekar, the Ex-executive Director of NID to reputed international designer and author Prof S Balram and Shradha Sharma, founder of Yourstory to name a few.

"Receiving this prestigious and respected recognition for excellence in professional work, business practices and transparency in the much competitive Design industry today is a big achievement for us at Almond Branding", said Shashwat Das, Founder-Director, Almond Branding.

India's Best Design Awards ceremony

The event, which took place on 28th September 2019, comprised of the pool show event, followed by the awards ceremony at Hotel Hilton Conrad, Pune. It is a unique design show and an exclusive networking event, comprising presentations and poolside chats of industry leaders with rising stars in a relaxed atmosphere.

What makes India's Best Design Studio Awards unique is that it's not given out for a single winning project or work. The overall competency and expertise of the design agency are evaluated basis multiple criteria including the team, the kind of clients, the work portfolio and most importantly transparency.

What makes Almond Branding India's Best Packaging Design Studio?

Almond Branding, one of India's leading strategic branding & design agencies based out of Mumbai, has always had a clear focus on packaging design. As a specialized packaging design agency, Almond Branding has been the force behind some of the major packaging design revamps and newer launches in the country. Its esteemed list of clientele includes Amul, TATA, 3M, Marico, Parle, JKHC (Raymonds), ITC, Emami, Dabur, Kellogg's, Maharishi Ayurveda, to name a few.

On one hand, Almond helps some of the top FMCG companies to launch new products in the market with the most awesome packaging design. On the other hand it also helps start-ups with packaging design solutions that do not cost a fortune and yet is very effective in the market. Almond Branding has a vision of helping start-ups with the most unique packaging design solutions so that they can confidently take-on their bigger counterparts on the retail shelves. For start-ups who can't afford to advertise, the packaging design becomes the single most and critical form of brand communication.

With over a decade of experience, the team at Almond Branding is immensely passionate about packaging design and brand design as a whole. Well equipped with the best of domain expertise, it looks at every new project as an opportunity to try something new.

The consumers look upon packaging design as a measure of quality, both at the retail shelf and while scrolling down on an online portal. A great packaging design can help communicate the brand story and make the entire experience of interacting with the brand both exciting and memorable. Almond Branding brings the science behind branding & design, mapping market trends, looking into details like eye movement of consumers and derive insights from their purchase behaviour to create packaging design that standout.

Almond Branding has an in-house packaging and printing studio and is well aware of the printing and prototyping nuances to be considered for a hassle-free pre and postproduction experience. It's this expertise that makes Almond Branding, the most sought after packaging design agency in India.

Some of the factors that set Almond Branding apart are:

1. Print friendly Artwork Creation: After the Packaging design is finalized; print friendly Artwork files are created keeping the printing process and restrictions in mind so that you can directly handover these files to the printer for faster production. Almond Branding ensures what is shown on screen is achieved while printing for your packaging.

2. Print Online Supervision: Almond Branding also provides the value addition of accompanying you to Print Online at the printer's end to supervise the final printing process in order to achieve the desired results.

3. Packaging Mock-ups: Mock-ups are an essential part of Almond's Packaging design process. It helps you make a better-informed decision about the proposed Packaging design by presenting an almost equivalent replica on similar substrate mock-ups.

Almond Branding has also won international Design Awards for Branding & Packaging Design. It recently won the prestigious Muse Creative awards for revamping the packaging design for Tokla Green Tea from Nepal. It has won gold at the Muse Creative awards, three years in a row. That makes Almond Branding one of the most awarded packaging design agencies in India.

"We have been doing packaging design for years now and the expertise has only been growing. Yet, we love to learn from every new Packaging design exercise that we undertake. It's this passion that makes Almond Branding one of the Best Packaging design Agencies in India to partner with", said Shashwat.

"In an era where most agencies call themselves as 360-degree trying to do a bit of everything, we believe in specialization and this award is a testimony of that belief", added Shashwat.

If you are looking at creating a packaging design for your brand that your consumers will be able to spot out of the clutter on shelf, engage with and fall in love eventually, Almond Branding is the right agency to partner with.

