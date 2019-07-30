Complipro & Ezepro
Alniche launches novel product in collaboration with DPSRU

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:57 IST

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alniche Life Sciences has launched a Novel product (Complipro/Ezepro) in Vigyan Bhavan in the presence of Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor, Govt of N.C.T.
"This launch will mark a beginning of Indian Pharma industry focusing on introducing products that are suited for Indian masses. He also expressed his gratitude to respected LG Sir for his presence and blessings. He also thanked Prof Ramesh K Goyal (Vice Chancellor, DPSRU) and Prof Harvinder Popli (Dean, DPSRU) for their encouragement and support", said Girish Arora, Founder and Managing Director, Alniche Life Sciences.
"Academia and industry are the two extremely important pillars of the economy. A robust collaboration between the two augurs well for the country, enabling innovation as well as growth in the education system for producing an employment-ready workforce", he added.
Under this initiative, Alniche and DPSRU have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration to develop innovative formulations in the field of Nephrology and Critical care. Under this collaboration, both the partners are working together for three broad areas: formulation and development, concept to creation and analysis and standardisation of differentiated novel pharmaceuticals.
Alniche also instituted two awards (Jwalant and Vijayin) to recognise the young researchers and new start-ups at DPSRU innovation and Incubation Foundation (DIIF) to bring new products, concepts & technologies to the Indian market.
Complipro / Ezepro is the first product developed as part of this collaboration which is ready for commercial launch.
Strong Unmet Medical Need: Protein-energy wasting is a recurrent issue in chronic kidney disease. Patients can lose up to 13g of amino acids per session of dialysis. Protein-energy wasting is one of the highest risk indicators of mortality in patients with chronic renal failure. Hence, protein supplementation is of high significance in such patients.
Complipro is the first ready-to-use high protein oral supplement to compensate Intradialytic Amino acid losses. The product distinguishes itself from existing options by combining the right quantity of proteins with the right quality of high biologic value proteins to compensate losses and maintain a positive balance during each dialysis session.
Ezepro is the other variant of the product designed to address the unmet needs of critically ill patients. Ezepro is aimed at avoiding muscle wasting, boosting immune function, thus early recovery in the critical care patients.
CompliPro and Ezepro have a pleasant taste with coffee flavour and are available in ready-to-use single dose can of 150 ml for patient convenience.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

