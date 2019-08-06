AlUla, Saudi Arabia
AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Aman announces new destination: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:58 IST

AlUla [Saudi Arabia] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman is pleased to announce its forthcoming debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023. Following a partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), Aman will develop three distinct resorts of architectural excellence in North West Saudi Arabia, in AlUla, a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage.
True to the pioneering spirit of Aman, the three resorts will offer an incomparable insight into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its magnificent unspoiled natural landscapes and archaeological sites, which have long remained undiscovered.
This development will encompass a fascinating journey to include a tented camp, at one with nature; a sublime resort close to AlUla's spectacular heritage areas; and the third development as Aman's take on a ranch-style desert resort nestled in an otherworldly setting.
The vast area of AlUla covers 22,561 sq. km, and includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean Kingdoms reigned.
The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and comprises more than 100 well-preserved tombs with elaborate facades cut from the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement dating back to the 2nd Century BCE.
The partnership agreement was signed by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Culture, the Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Farhan Al Saud, and Chairman and CEO of Aman Vladislav Doronin, marking the brand's first entry to Saudi Arabia and the region.
"Many of our existing Aman destinations are located in areas of outstanding natural beauty and rich history. With the addition of spectacular AlUla, this takes us to ten properties situated near or in UNESCO Heritage Sites, making it a fitting location for our first destination in the Middle East", said Vladislav Doronin Chairman and CEO of Aman.
"Aman is committed to preserving this archaeological wonder with our resorts that will blend into the dramatic surroundings. As part of Aman's pathfinder spirit, we have a continued mission not only to curate resorts of architectural distinction but to seek out and introduce our guests to new destinations and experiences", he added.
"We are proud to be signing this agreement with a luxury operator who shares our vision of responsible development, demonstrating our commitment to delivering an extraordinary visitor experience in AlUla", said Prince Badr.
"The decision by Aman to open its first resorts in the Middle East in AlUla shows the promise and progress of the vision for AlUla to become a worldwide destination for those seeking unique experiences. I believe this partnership will be the next step in the development of the yet to be discovered masterpiece that is AlUla", he added.
All three projects represent an authentic move for the brand and will embrace eco-tourism standards in line with RCU's commitment to sensitive development, and with Aman's aim to ensure its destinations are pervaded by a tranquil simplicity offering unmatched opportunities for exploration and discovery.
Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 37 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts in 22 destinations across the world.
Future openings include Aman Kyoto (2019), Aman New York (2020) and Amanvari in Mexico (2020). The introduction of Aman Skincare in 2018 continued the holistic journey beyond the perimeters of Aman's havens.
Offering a soothing journey to a place of beautifully scented repose and respite, Aman Skincare represents the spirit of Aman in a bottle. Cementing Aman's commitment to providing guests with insightful and unique cultural experiences, Atma, launched in 2019, curates one-off events that are inspired by Aman destinations and designed to connect mind, body, and spirit.
It is located in various countries like Bhutan, Cambodia, China, the Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Indonesia, India, Italy, Japan, Laos, Mexico (2020), Montenegro, Morocco, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia (2023), Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the USA (New York 2020) and Vietnam.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Minda Corp gets NCLT nod for merging five subsidiary companies

New Delhi [India] Aug 6 (ANI): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the scheme of amalgamating five wholly-owned subsidiaries of leading auto component manufacturer Minda Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:47 IST

Denim wrapped car at Gartex Texprocess India 2019 to highlight...

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first unified edition of Gartex Texprocess India is set to bring leading textile and garment machinery companies under one roof.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:38 IST

"Principles of what is right must be followed for a fair...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Society India, in collaboration with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, hosted its 4th India Wealth Management Conference in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

PNB Housing Finance raises fresh $75 million ECB from Sumitomo...

New Delhi [India] Aug 6 (ANI): PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Tuesday it has raised fresh 75 million dollars (about Rs 522 crore) of external commercial borrowing (ECB) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:45 IST

Niine takes period talk to cricket grounds

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine has been breaking several barriers since its launch. This nimble, home-grown brand was the first to say "Let's talk periods", coming out openly and addressing the topic of menstruation to both men and women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:38 IST

Online Fixed Deposit with Bajaj Finance: Play it smart when FD...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 75 basis points in the past 6 months and is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 25 basis points on August 7, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:38 IST

BalleBaazi.com raises USD 4 million Series A round funding

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, the leading online fantasy gaming platform launched last year in January, has received massive funding of USD 4 million from two private equity funds based out of Singapore and Delhi, in series A round.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:14 IST

ICRA downgrades Tata Motors' various instruments to AA minus

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has downgraded non-convertible debenture programme, long-term loans, long-term fund-based facilities and long-term non-fund-based facilities totalling Rs 22,250 crore to IRCA AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:04 IST

SRF Ltd Q1 profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 189 crore, to set up Rs 424...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): SRF Limited, a chemical-based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates, has reported 41 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 189 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 134 crore in the year-

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:20 IST

Equity indices show marginal gains, Indiabulls Housing Finance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone with marginal gains during early trading on Tuesday despite weak global cues with the rally led by banking, realty, metal, financial services and pharma stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Purple Style labs acquires Pernia's Pop up Shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purple Style labs (PSL) a Mumbai headquartered premium fashion platform has acquired Pernia's Pop Up Shop (PPUS), a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India's pre-eminent designer brands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Declining exports of cotton yarn, a matter of deep concern, Dr K...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) in a statement today stated that exports Cotton Yarn from India in the first quarter of April-June 2019 have fallen by a steep 33 per cent.

Read More
iocl