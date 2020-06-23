Aman Hayer to release new track "Lumbi Race de Ghore" on 24th June 2020

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman Hayer is a renowned name in the Punjabi music industry. In an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with many eminent singers like K S Makhan, Babbu Maan, Jazzy B, Sukshinder Shinda, Harbhajan Maan, Kuldeep Manak, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jaspinder Narula, Richa Sharma, Sidhu Moosewala just to name a few.

His biggest worldwide hit "Dil nahi lgada" still sounds fresh to the listeners. This is the reason he is loved by new age producers who are always eager to work with him to create foot tapping Punjabi music.

"Every moment I have spent in this industry has been truly fascinating and memorable. For me, music is not mere work but a passion that instills a new energy to be creative and melodic. My aim is to bring exclusive music for my fans who have always showered me with immeasurable love and admiration," he said, while talking about his journey.

"I have been keeping myself busy even during the lockdown period. At present, I am working on few projects and soon I will release a new number/song which has all the makings of becoming a super duper hit," he added.

His upcoming release is in collaboration with K S Makhan on a track titled "Lumbi Race de Ghore". The title of the track signifies an old saying "slow and steady always wins the race" which is apt for a legendary artist like Aman Hayer. The video of this song will feature famous singers who Aman Hayer has collaborated with in the recent past including Jazzy b, Malkit Singh, Sukshinder Shinda, Manmohan Waris, Angrej Ali, Geeta Zaildar, A S Kang and Sidhu Moosewala.

Apart from this, the first single from his new album "GS3" which is a trilogy of his super "Groundshaker" will be released in August 2020. Aman Hayer has been a torchbearer when it comes to presenting groundbreaking trends in the music industry. With an effort to offer something innovative to his fans, he will soon be launching a website wherein listeners can buy music loops specially crafted by Aman Hayer. This is a first of its kind in the history of Punjabi music industry.

Things may appear dull and tiring these days, but for the Punjabi Music Industry, there are many exciting news and releases that will be unveiled in the coming months.

"Lumbi Race de Ghore" will be released on 24th June 2020 worldwide on youtube.com/elitemusicindia and all digital audio streaming outlets.

