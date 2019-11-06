C Niranjan Kumar, Sr. General Manager - Technology receiving the award at the ceremony
C Niranjan Kumar, Sr. General Manager - Technology receiving the award at the ceremony

Amara Raja Group bags the coveted 'Organisations with Great Managers' Award at the Prestigious Great Manager Awards Program 2019

Nov 06, 2019

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Amara Raja Group featured in the list of 'Organisations with Great Managers' at a gala event held in Mumbai, titled 'Great Manager Awards Program 2019', a joint initiative by People Business and Economic Times.
The program identifies, recognizes and reward organizations with 'Great Managers' in India.
Vikramadithya Gourineni, Managing Director - Amara Raja Power Systems and Amara Raja Electronics along with Jaikrishna B, President - Group HR and New Business Development, Amara Raja Group received the award on behalf of the Group.
About 100 Organisations across the country participated in the 5th edition of the competition, amongst which top 20 companies were selected as 'Organisations with Great Managers'. The Organisations with Great Managers award was announced post rigorous analysis of employees' feedback, one on one interviews with the managers by the jury and further research.
"This is a momentous achievement for us, not only because we are among the top 20 companies selected among 100 participants, but also because two of our next generation leaders were selected winners in the individual competition titled 'Hunt for Great Managers' among an overwhelming number of 7000 participants. This is a testament to the fact that each member at the echelons of leadership are committed to work with their teams, empowering them to learn, grow, participate and excel. We are proud to be recognised as an organisation that is synonymous with outstanding work culture," said Vikramadithya Gourineni, Managing Director - Amara Raja Power Systems and Amara Raja Electronics.
In the individual competition, C Niranjan Kumar, Sr General Manager - Technology won the award in the 'Senior Leader' category and Sekar J, Sr General Manager, Organization Development won the award under 'Aligning Organization Vision' category. The two next generation leadership members of Amara Raja Group made it to the top 50 list, among 7000 individual participants.
"We are humbled to receive such a fitting recognition, which resonates with our reputation of being an Organisation with a strong Culture. We call it 'The Amara Raja Way' ®. Through our engaged employees, empowered teams and collaborative leadership, we are in a constant endeavour of making things better and thus People are one of our key strategic assets," said Jaikrishna B, President, Group HR and New Business Development, Amara Raja Group.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.

Nov 06, 2019

