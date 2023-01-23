Amazon launches cargo flight in India to enable faster deliveries

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Amazon India on Monday said it has launched Amazon Air services in India to enhance its transportation network and enable faster deliveries to customers.

In a release, the e-commerce major said it will utilize the complete cargo capacity of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft which will be operated by Quikjet Cargo Airlines Private Limited.

Amazon said it is the first e-commerce company in India to partner with a third-party air carrier to provide a dedicated air cargo network.

"Quikjet will use the aircraft to transport Amazon customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. The launch of Amazon Air in India reinforces the company's commitment to continue building capacity to meet the needs of its customers and to grow its transportation network for faster deliveries," Amazon's statement said.



Amazon Air was launched in 2016 in the US and operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide.

"This marks a very important step for our sellers and our customers, as well as a huge step forward for the aviation industry. We are celebrating a significant milestone in our global mission to transform the future of logistics," said Akhil Saxena, vice president, Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA and LATAM) and WW Customer Service, Amazon.

Since the launch of Amazon Air, the e-commerce giant has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in air logistics capabilities and generated thousands of new jobs around the world.

"We're thrilled to launch Amazon Air in India to ensure we can provide our growing customer base with a great selection, low prices, and faster deliveries," said Sarah Rhoads, vice president, of Amazon Global Air.

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana was present at the induction ceremony of Quikjet's new Amazon-branded aircraft along with Amazon's senior leadership, Akhil Saxena - Vice President, Customer Fulfilment (APAC, MENA & LATAM) and WW Customer Service, and Sarah Rhoads, Vice President, Amazon Global Air in Hyderabad. (ANI)

