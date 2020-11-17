Amazon's top-selling robot cleaner Trifo Ironpie is on sale for INR 23,990 today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trifo, a California-based AI home robot company, has been one of the best-selling brands on Amazon for the last three months.

Trifo managed to sell 1500 units of its robot vacuums every month, which is a significant achievement considering it's a new entrant in the Indian market. Outstanding advanced features along with the scrumptious festive deals offered by Trifo are the reasons behind the record sales.

As part of the festive extravaganza, Trifo's recently launched Emma series is available at an attractive price of Rs 19,990 (MRP: Rs 32,999). Whereas a month-old Trifo Max and Trifo Ironpie are available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990 (MRP: Rs 39,999) and Rs 23,990 (MRP: Rs 32,999), respectively.

When the festive season is the best time to invest in a house cleaning robot, the company will continue this sale till November 30, 2020.

The Pet-versions of Trifo Max and Trifo Emma, featuring a more powerful suction of 4,000 Pa, are hot selling models on Amazon. They are ideal for pet owners at home to manage animal hair and pick up bigger dust particles in a single pass.

Trifo has partnered with Mumbai-based Cambium Retail to foray into India, offering a product portfolio ranging from entry-level to high-end models. Currently, the three models are sold through e-commerce websites.

"The love and acceptance we have received from customers in India are overwhelming. Gaining good traction on online platforms has reinforced our commitment to the country. We are aggressively planning to strengthen our offline retail channels, along with introducing more products and deepening our presence in Tier II and Tier III cities," said Zhe Zhang, Founder and CEO of the company, while speaking about strengthening Trifo's distribution network in India.

Trifo robot cleaners are smart and reliable, offering excellent features under the hood. One of the key features is the smart navigation system, the patented Trifo Intelligent Robotics Vision System (TIRVS), which continuously learns about the home environment and improves cleaning routes.

Apart from the core function of cleaning, Trifo Max can also be used for home monitoring and security, using the primary camera for both navigation and surveillance.



"Our continuous endeavor is to create and deliver products that offer great value to customers. We strive to offer the latest technologies and revolutionary products that enhance people's lives and let them focus on what's important," Zhang added.

Trifo cleaners offer long battery life that gives an impressive runtime of up to 120 minutes, and will automatically return to the charging base when the cleaning is finished. All three Trifo models support Wi-Fi connectivity and are compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice commands. The vacuum cleaners can also be controlled using the Trifo Home mobile app to start, stop, and schedule cleaning jobs, get notified when finished, adjust the suction power, and more.

The much-anticipated festive season is when Indian families take up the tedious house cleaning process. Trifo aims to make this occasion special with lucrative deals and extending a tech-driven helping hand, thereby enabling a wide range of products more accessible.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Trifo is a full-stack AI home robot company. Focusing on indoor home environments, Trifo creates end-to-end integrated hardware/software systems with sensing, perception and decision-making capabilities.

These robots help people live better lives by perceiving physics, geometry and semantics of home environments, naturally communicating with humans and continuously learning new skills with advanced AI technologies.

Trifo's vision is to build a family of home robots that enhance people's lives and let them focus on what's important. Named after the mighty clover, Trifolium repens, Trifo works hard to improve people's well-being. The company is dedicated to developing home robots that help families obtain the optimal balance between family, work and personal life.

Trifo has earned more than 50 patents and filed for more than 70 additional patents globally. Trifo's proprietary algorithms have been published at top robotics conferences such as ICRA and IROS.

The company has raised over USD 26 million from various venture capital funds, including Walden International, Matrix Partners and Samsung Ventures.

