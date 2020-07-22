Ambica Steels Limited is developing its new dedicated e-marketing website for its customers

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and software providing complete information about all the products offered by the company.

The description of the product will also be equipped with complete specifications such as the grades, diameters, and characteristics. This software will be very helpful in providing information to the customers so that they can easily look for any product.

The new web software will be known as Ambica Marketing Management, which will help the users to look for their products easily without spending much time in different web applications.

It will help the users to find the required product with the required grades and specifications. The selection platform AMM (Ambica Marketing Module) will be making it more efficient to cater to the needs of the users.

AMM will be working in a very user-friendly manner. It will help the users by receiving even their minute queries and then responding to them. The information regarding the delivery date of any product or stock availability is informed to the users so that they would not find themselves in any problem.

How does the software work?

The software works on the basic principle of reducing an interaction time for the satisfaction of the customer. Whenever a customer updates their query, the software receives it immediately and responds to them automatically with the information required in the form of a quote.

The latest software of Ambica Steels Limited will be useful for the customers who are looking for better quality products without required specifications but end up wasting their lot of time in hassling between different web applications.

This software will be working as a one-stop destination for good quality products with user-friendly service.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

