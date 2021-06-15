Ambuja Cement Foundation, NABARD to skill rural youth in 10 states

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Ambuja Cement Foundation has joined hands with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for implementation of its employability through skill initiative project's second phase.

The foundation received grant assistance from NABARD under the Gramya Vikas Nidhi, a fund created for the development of off-farm sector activities.

The project will provide skill training across 19 locations for two years in 12 trades. It has already reached over 4,000 youth despite the pandemic, the foundation said in a statement.



Besides skill training, the course also includes soft skills and leadership skills as part of the training module. On completion of training, the students will be provided with placement and hand-holding support post placement.

"We will continue to strive to ensure that each initiative we undertake has a ripple effect in impacting our key stakeholders and go beyond the communities we are present in," said Pearl Tiwari, Director and CEO of Ambuja Cement Foundation.

Devasis Padhi, Chief General Manager of Off-Farm Development Department at NABARD, said the organisation has been supporting corporates and their foundations to support various developmental interventions in the off-farm sector including skill and entrepreneurship development.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the need for reskilling of reverse migrant labourers. We hope that the partnership with Ambuja Cement Foundation will help provide employment to rural youth on account of them acquiring new skills."

NABARD's partnership with Ambuja Cement Foundation has led to the funding for 32 projects across locations in the areas of agriculture, women empowerment, water and skills impacting 25,000 people. (ANI)

