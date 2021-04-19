Ambuja 'Kawach' recognised globally by Solar Impulse Foundation's efficient solution label

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 19 (ANI): Ambuja Kawach, the high quality water-repellent cement brand of Ambuja Cement, has been endorsed globally by the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label, recognising the company's innovative product that protects the environment in a profitable way.

Ambuja 'Kawach' is the first cement brand from India to be awarded this label. It is one of ten LafargeHolcim solutions recognised by Solar Impulse Foundation's efficient solution label, for its world-leading technologies that protect the environment in a profitable way.

In 2018 the Solar Impulse Foundation began its challenge to select 1,000 solutions that can protect the environment in a profitable way. The aim was to present these solutions to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation.



Selected solutions receive a label from the Solar Impulse Foundation as proof of their positive environmental and economic impact. Each awarded solution was strictly assessed by a pool of independent experts.

Ambuja 'Kawach' is a cement that shields against water seepage and chemicals, making structures more durable and sustainable. The product has 33 per cent less carbon footprint in comparison to standard (OPC) cement.

"The product is developed in collaboration with LafargeHolcim's global R&D Centre at Lyon in France. We are very determined to follow responsible and cost-effective measures, to deliver sustainability and innovation into our product design, production and supply chain management," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO and Managing Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Since its launch in 2020, a total of 3.88 lakh tonnes of Ambuja 'Kawach' cement has been consumed. (ANI)

