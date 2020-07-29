Ameesha Patel and Prateik Babbar to start shooting in UAE, join '7th Sense' web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gaurang Doshi Productions announces that Ameesha Patel, Prateik Babbar and Swedish-Greek Actress Elli AvrRam are the latest additions to the already star-studded cast of the new '7th Sense' web series.

The talented trio now join the superstars' crew, consisting of R Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma.

Last month, Gaurang Doshi, the eminent Bollywood Producer, had revealed his debut into the world of digital entertainment with the launch of two web series, '7th Sense' and 'Line of Fire'.

The big budget web series are being produced under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni, an Emirati businessman, Guinness World Record holder and Ambassador at Large, Dubai, and will be filmed in the UAE.

"With stars like Ameesha Patel and Prateik Babbar joining the crew of '7th Sense', I can only say that the action will get more exciting. I have always believed in creating larger-than-life canvases and with the biggest star cast ever featured in any web series so far, we are here to create a magnum-opus."

"Audiences will be enthralled with the spectacular locales, gripping storylines, fascinating plot and glamorous sets presented in the intriguing murder mysteries," said Gaurang Doshi.

"We are in the final stages of the visa and permission process and plan to start the filming for '7th Sense', the first web series in August. Moreover, around 15 crew members consisting of technical team and directors arrive in UAE on the morning of 1st August by Emirates Airlines. Shooting for Season 1 and 2 will be completed in about 140 days, with most of the action happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi," added Doshi.

"I am extremely excited to make my debut in a web series, with such a wonderful concept and content, and am equally excited to start the web series in the UAE, a country that I am so fond of and visit very often," said actress Ameesha Patel, while commenting on the web series.

"I love the people, the culture, the food, the glamorous and larger-than-life locations which are going to make the web series even more thrilling. It certainly feels great to start working after being in lockdown for four months," she added.

"Gaurang and I have wanted to associate together on films in the past but somehow that didn't happen. Now that I have got this opportunity, I am glad to be making my web series debut with a good friend and an even better producer. Gaurang always mounts his Bollywood film on a huge canvas and I am sure this time too he will not leave any stone unturned and will do his best to make his mark in digital entertainment too," said Ameesha, on collaborating with Gaurang Doshi.

"I feel blessed to be shooting again and salute Gaurang for making this project happen. The audience should expect the unexpected, a wild roller-coaster ride and my character will make the ride wilder, so buckle up," said Prateik Babbar, while speaking excitedly about getting back to shooting.

"I don't really know how to express in words how excited I am to get back to a set, to step into a character and just live that character, be that character and just shoot," said Elli AvrRam, the Swedish-Greek Actress based in Mumbai.

"The moment I knew that this project is being produced by Gaurang Sir, I mean I already knew it's a brilliant script because he is that one producer who is extremely choosy and he has that brilliant eye for what is great. I feel so blessed and grateful that Sir is putting his belief in me, for letting me be a part of this show."

"That really means a lot to me and I will do my best to make him proud and hopefully, we will work on many more projects together," added Elli AvrRam, who is well known for the Bollywood movie 'Micky Virus' and her participation in the reality TV show, 'Big Boss'.

'7th Sense' is a crime thriller/murder mystery that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping plot and well executed screenplay.

The prep work for 'Line of Fire', the espionage fast-paced action thriller, will also begin simultaneously with that of '7th Sense'.

The web series "Line of Fire" will comprise of two seasons and boasts of superstars like Prakash Raj, Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Sana Saeed, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi.

'7th Sense' is being directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. Whereas, the story for "Line of Fire" web series is written by Shayak Roy and Ankul Singh. Directed by Shayak Roy, the screenplay writers include Ankul Singh, Nikhil Mishra and Sanjay Kumar Chadwara.

Madhu Bhandari, Amey D. Nargolkar and Munir Awan are the associate producers for both the web series, while Parag Parekh and Ronak are the financial advisors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

