American Express continues India Growth with over 600,000 new merchant additions since 2017

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:47 IST

Axis Bank reports Q2 loss of Rs 112 crore due to one-time tax impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 112 crore on a for the second quarter of current fiscal due to a one-time tax impact compared to a net profit of Rs 790 crore in the corresponding July to September quarter of previous fiscal.