American multinational Zampell enters the Asian market through cooperation agreement with Somal Refractories

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Somal Refractories based in Ludhiana and Zampell based in Massachusetts, USA, signed a cooperation agreement on August 22, 2020.

The cooperation agreement will enable Somal Refractories to expand its product market to include Europe and America, given the huge market channel of Zampell and for Zampell to expand its installation capabilities to include the Asian Market into their global footprint.

The focus will also be to expand technological capabilities by collaborating with other partners with supporting technologies from Zampell's global footprint.

Zampell is headquartered in Massachusetts and has branch offices in Maine, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Oregon, and California.

Zampell also has a subsidiary, Zampell A/S, with locations in Jutland and Sjaelland in Denmark, and subsidiaries Zampell Ltd and Vulcan Refractories Ltd in the UK.

"This agreement is an inflection point in the history of our company and will enable Somal Refractories to become a major global player in the future. Customers are looking for full solution providers and combining Zampell's installation capabilities and our manufacturing capabilities will give us a strong competitive advantage in the global market," remarked Gursimar Somal, Managing Director of Somal Refractories, who has an MBA degree from Columbia University.

"It's been great getting to know Gursimar and hear his experiences growing up in a family business. It's very similar to our story at Zampell. I think Somal is the right cultural fit for Zampell in taking our next steps towards investing in India as a huge industrial market for the future. It's amazing to me that we got this agreement done despite the challenges of COVID-19, but it's important that our customers and employees know we are still driving forward no matter what the challenges may be," remarked Brian Zampell, President and CEO of Zampell.

Refractory is a critical material used for withstanding high temperatures and is majorly used in the steel, cement, power, petrochemical, and glass industry.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

