Amex presents latest exclusive experience for Platinum, Centurion cardmembers with Hype Mobility

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): From self-driving a Toyota Land Cruiser to a Maserati Ghibli, or a chauffeur-driven Ferrari 458 or Rolls Royce Ghost, American Express Centurion and Platinum Charge cardmembers can now make their travel experience more luxurious as American Express has rolled out a special benefit in partnership with Hype, a luxury mobility solutions provider for its Platinum and Centurion cardmembers.

With this benefit, American Express Centurion and Platinum Charge cardmembers can enjoy complete exclusive luxury mobility solutions from Hype across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

At a special credit of Rs 12,500 per month per user, American Express Centurion Card members can avail exclusive benefits for self-drive or chauffeur-driven categories, along with complimentary Platinum tier of Hype membership.

Likewise, for a special credit of Rs 7,500 per user per month, American Express Platinum Charge cardmembers can avail benefits across self-drive or chauffeur-driven categories along with a complimentary Platinum Tier membership of Hype. As a part of the Hype Platinum tier membership, the cardmembers will get 25 per cent off on all the cars.

"It is our constant endeavor to bring value-added services and offers to our cardmembers which are relevant to their lifestyle. The special exclusive long-term offer of Hype mobility solutions is yet another step in that direction which will certainly make luxury car rental more convenient and less expensive," said Manoj Adlakha, Senior VP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp, India.

Started in 2017, Hype Rentals started as low as Rs 10,000 per day, with refundable security deposits ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 5 lakh per rental.

"We are super stoked to partner with American Express as our most valuable partner in the experiential industry. We recognize our target audience with Amex and we are committed to offer the best in class service and grow further in our business. This partnership fits exactly on our roadmap to grow globally and attract the right customer base with our tailor-made luxury mobility solutions that Amex premium members can enjoy," said Raghav Belavadi, Founder and CEO, Hype Luxury Mobility.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

