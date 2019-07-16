Managing Director Akash Gupta and Executive Director Sumit Gupta_July16
AMG Corporation unveils new identity of its flagship brand Premier Plus

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:06 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a decade of operations, AMG Corporation has revamped the logo of its flagship brand Premier Plus to consolidate and grow its position in the automotive aftermarket industry.
Premier Plus is a specialist in rubber and metal-to-rubber bonded components for suspension and NVH applications and offers a range of products for the 3 wheeler, passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments.
The new brand identity consists of a unique symbol capturing the different types of automotive components the brand offers and a bold, modern typeface to represent the reliability and expertise of the brand in the market place.
The individual elements of the symbol come together in an upward moving stance to symbolise the commitment to growth in all aspects of the business. The red and black colours from the previous identity have been retained for continuity of the brand's visual equity elements, but the red has been given a fresher tone to represent the energy and passion with which the brand will move forward.
Overall, the new brand identity of Premier Plus is a manifestation of the excitement of a new future, renewed vigour and dynamism, modern and international outlook, the promise of reliable design and genuine components coupled with the consistent focus on quality.
The new brand identity of Premier Plus was unveiled to the company's Authorised Distributors and dealers at event which has been done in Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Solapur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Madurai, Bangalore, Kochi, Ludhiana and Kolkata. The new look of the brand got an enthusiastic and thumping response from the distributors and dealer partners of the company.
"We started AMG Corporation over a decade ago to focus and create a strong presence in the automotive aftermarket industry with our brand Premier Plus. Our drive for excellence in quality of our products has helped us to grow our business significantly over the last few years. The launch of the new visual identity marks a significant milestone and start of a new era of transformation for the company. Our brand promise truly reflects the comfort enhancing category of products we provide and our relentless focus on quality, thereby giving our customers the experience of The Comfort of Quality", said Akash Gupta, Managing Director.
"We are excited and committed to establish our new brand and strengthen our position in the automotive aftermarket industry and proudly continue our legacy of over a decade. The new brand identity will be a key strategic asset for us as we foray into international markets, further improve our presence and position in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments and retain our leading position in 3 wheeler segments. Our mission is to become one of the most trusted and known brand in our customers minds in each of these segments within the next 5 years. We plan to increase our range, reach and results to grow three times in the next three years", he added.
The new rebranding will be carried across the entire range of products with the launch of a completely new packaging design and retail branding over the next month.
The company will also be making Rs 30.00 Crores investments in Information Technology, Logistics Warehousing, System, Distribution Network and Product Development to support its growth objectives over 4 years.
