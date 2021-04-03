Amit Chadha takes charge as CEO & MD of L&T Technology Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the appointment of Amit Chadha as CEO and Managing Director effective April 1, 2021 in line with previous disclosures made to stock exchanges dated October 19, 2020.

Prior to his elevation, Amit was serving the company as Deputy CEO and Whole-Time Board Member.

Amit joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS' executive management team, actively involved in the company's listing on stock exchanges in 2016. Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as President, Sales and Business Development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS' digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.



"The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as a confluence of engineering and technology innovations reshape the products and services of the future. Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise of LTTS makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. I take it as a big responsibility to lead a team of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites. I am confident that together we will make the company reach newer heights and milestones," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of LTTS, on his appointment.

Amit's overall career spans over two decades in core engineering and information technology outsourcing. He has managed P&L for multiple business units, spearheaded organization-wide strategic initiatives and led business development and relationship management activities worldwide.

Amit is an electrical and electronics engineer who has done his Global Business Leadership Executive Program with Harvard Business Publishing. He has also done an Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. Amit is currently based in Washington DC.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

