Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator India assumes chairmanship of FINCHAM

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Finland Chamber of Commerce in India (FINCHAM India) announced the new structure of its board with Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India as the Chairperson. Previously Vice-Chairperson, Amit took over from Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director & President, Wartsila India from April 1, 2020.

An Industrial and Production Engineer with Masters in Management and Systems from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Delhi, Amit joined KONE Elevator India as Managing Director in 2015. Prior to KONE, Amit was the Executive Vice President for JCB India Limited with responsibilities for Sales, Marketing, Business Development, Product Management and Corporate Affairs for India and South Asia.

Amit worked with JCB for a decade and under his leadership, brand JCB was awarded amongst India's most impactful brands twice.

Amit is currently the Chairman of the Real Estate and Building Technology Committee, as well as the Co-Chair for Smart Cities and Urban Development for CII, which has been tasked to bring out a report that ensures further improvement in the speed of reforms in Real Estate which is both consumer friendly and developer friendly to ensure positive growth of the Real Estate Industry as well as introduce world class and environmental friendly technologies in India.

*M C Suresh Kumar, Managing Director, Cargotec, India will be the Vice-Chairperson in the new structure

*In addition to KONE, the Chamber's board is formed by the directors of Cargotec India Fortum, HMD Global, Nokia and Wartsila in India

FINCHAM India was established in 2018 to boost trade of the Finnish companies and to support investment and other business operation of its members in various terms. In one year, FINCHAM has taken many initiatives including the launch of Skills/Mentorship Program, the Joint CSR Project, roadshows for its members to explore opportunities for B2B collaborations, participation in business summits and interface with relevant government officials.

FINCHAM India is a part of the working group of European Bilateral Chambers- European Economic Group (EEG) and has been actively participating and presenting sectoral concerns with the objective of supporting collective advocacy of the European business community's concerns.

Amit Gossain said: "FINCHAM brings together all Finnish companies on an organised platform to promote commercial and industrial relations between the two countries. Together with the FINCHAM members, I look forward to strengthening our economic and trade interests and create conducive environment for sustainable business. The focus will also be on reinforcing Make in India by encouraging innovation, improving skills and building superior manufacturing infrastructure."

Effective April 1, 2020, FINCHAM India's membership is open to Indian as well as non-Finnish European companies which have a business interest in Finland.

About FINCHAM

Finland Chamber of Commerce in India (FINCHAM India) has been established in 2018 to boost trade of the Finnish companies and to support investment and other business operation of its members in various terms.

FINCHAM India strives to provide an organized platform where Finnish companies in India can discuss and identify common issues and concerns regarding their economic and trade interests. The Chamber also acts as an advocacy forum for promoting interests of members on the policy front. Furthermore, the Chamber aims to help Finnish companies in their corporate affair and social responsibility activities, government relations work, dispute resolution and problem solving.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

