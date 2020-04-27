Amit Mittal joins Greaves Cotton as new CFO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Diversified engineering major Greaves Cotton on Monday approved the appointment of Amit Mittal as the new Chief Financial Officer.

He brings two decades of experience in finance function across various organisations like Hindustan Unilever, Oman Oil Marketing, Forbes and Trans Maldivian Airways.

Mittal has diverse experience across areas of finance, accounts, taxation, legal, internal audit, cost management, liquidity and enterprise resource planning.

His predecessor Neetu Kashiramka resigned from the company to pursue career aspirations outside Cotton Greaves, the company said in a statement.

Greaves Cotton Ltd is a diversified engineering company and a leading manufacturer of cleantech powertrain solutions (CNG, petrol and diesel engines), generator sets, farm equipment, e-mobility, aftermarket spares and services. (ANI)

