World record holder and Founder of Cheapflightsall.com - Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma created history: Got 6 world records in IT

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:53 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amit Sharma, a Delhi resident, and owner of Cheapflightsall.com created history by making world's biggest static website - Cheapflightsall.com and has registered his name in six different records: Limca Book of Records 2019, International Book of Records 2018, World Book of Records 2019, Indian Achiever Book of Records 2019, India Book of Records 2019 and Asia Book of Records 2019.
With approximately 32 crores of pages and size equivalent to five TB, Cheapflightsall.com is world's largest static website. Sharma has developed the first website with 32 crore pages only in 23 days which connects 159 countries with every intercity wherever airport or flight route is available.
In the present scenario, e-commerce giants are spending millions of dollars on advertisements and the brand building where the cost to acquire a single customer is around five times the sale. The website is huge in terms of the number of pages that are 100 per cent SEO rich. This could not only help to minimize the cost of the advertisements but can bring it to zero and the website can still continue to attract customer on keyword or search basis.
Talking about the revenue streams, Sharma informed that there are multiple revenue channels associated with cheapflightsall.com. The website has dedicated booking platform for flights and hotel and the icing on the cake is the advertisement aspect on the 32 crore static web pages. Raising concern on security, he assured that this website has a minimal threat of hacking because of the confidential technology used.
"We will soon launch a safe social media platform where users, organizations, institutions, products, and services will be authenticated. With an increasing number of fake accounts, cyber-bullying and cyber-crime, it is necessary to put preventive measures but these measures should not stop an individual in connecting across the globe", said Sharma.
According to Sharma, this will be a game-changer in the e-commerce industry where new start-ups are burdened with marketing and logistic spends. Such kind of development will help the brands to focus on quality and service. He is the only individual across the globe who can build such kind of websites individually within a short span of time with minimal resources.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

