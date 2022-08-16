Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs

Anand (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI): Faced with a rise in input costs, Amul has decided to increase the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday.

Post the revision, the price of Amul Gold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets will be Rs 31 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 28 per 500ml, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre, Amul said in the statement, translates into a 4 per cent increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which is lower than average food inflation.

"This price hike is being done due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over the previous year," the statement added.

Amul passes almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement said.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) is the parent firm of the dairy brand Amul. (ANI)