An expert panel launched the book "Messages from Messengers" by Priti K Shroff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Messages from Messengers" book launch by Priti K Shroff, saw a very interesting mix of audience, from financiers to bankers to corporates and homemakers at the prestigious Bombay Stock Exchange.

It was not just a plain book launch event but also had an interesting panel discussion on demystifying realms, a topic that fuels our curiosity. MD and CEO of the Bombay stock exchange, Ashish Chauhan was the chief guest with Panelists Kiren Shrivastav (Founder Fempowerment, Chairperson CFBP Consumer Film Festival and CEO of Molecule Communications), Mickey Mehta (Global holistic health guru and Health wizard), Sohrab Ardeshir (Actor and spiritualist practicing mediumship for 20 years) and Sanober Pardiwalla (Stunt woman and medium).

The panel was moderated by Parmita Shroff a yoga teacher, sound healer and vegan chef, and the event was ably supported by Kamlesh Shroff, Chairman WIRC, Association of National Exchanges Members of India.

Everything from decoding dreams to understanding mediums or channels through which, one can gain messages to the concept of building a relation with one's intuition, was discussed. Other interesting concepts such as the conscious and sub-conscious mind, application of mindfulness, god consciousness etc were explored.

The event took on an interesting flow when Priti did a card reading session for the panelists using the deck, created to accompany the book. These unique hand-designed cards were created keeping in mind the Indian culture and traditions. It is suitable for everyone at all stages of life as a tool for self-guidance.

Ashish Chauhan - MD CEO Bombay Stock Exchange had an interesting take on Spirituality. He explained desires are linked with the mind and a control on desires would limit your wants. It is also important to recognize that "Physicality is also a reality" as we are not Buddha's.

Gaur Gopal Das Prabhu also conveyed his best wishes through a video message.

"Today's life is characterized by chaos wherein it can be very difficult for one to connect with the inner-self and the consciousness. The way we need a lawyer and/or a doctor, we need mediums and spiritualists who can help us deal with different situations via their skills to transmit information from the non-physical dimensions of existence. This book can play that role," said Kiren Shrivastav.

"When I dive deep within my soul, I have all the answers and all problems dissolve," said Priti Shroff who is not only the author of the book, but also spearheads the Wellness Centre; PRISIM, while summarising years of experience.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)



