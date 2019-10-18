AccorHotels - Musical Journey
AccorHotels - Musical Journey

An Incredible musical journey at Fairmont Jaipur for Accor's loyalty programme members

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:07 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recently, Le Club AccorHotels invited its valued members for an exclusive two nights stay experience in association with MTV India Music Summit 2019 from October 04 to 06 at the fabulous Fairmont Jaipur.
Members enjoyed VIP access to an incredible musical journey from across various genres including classical, rock, devotional, semi-classical, indie and Bollywood.
The Summit witnessed a gallery of over 100 talented artists from across the country, including renowned music composer Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Bollywood legend Asha Bhosle, young heartthrob Sunidhi Chauhan and many more music maestros.
Accor's loyalty customers are living it up- the award-winning programme allows them to earn reward points and enjoy special privileges at more than 3,500 hotels ranging from luxury to economy across the globe. The valued members can also benefit from premium experiences and exclusive themed packages curated by Accor, which include access to live music concerts, food festivals and sporting venues such as Paris Saint-Germain VIP box and tickets.
Accor had recently unveiled a new lifestyle loyalty programme which will integrate the existing Le Club AccorHotels under a new global platform which will offer rewards, services, and experiences across its entire ecosystem to bring value to everyday life whether you work, live or play.
Accor Live Limitless - or All for short - will open doors across a unique and iconic portfolio of over 30 hotel brands as well as an unrivalled collection of bars, restaurants, nightclubs and 'money can't buy' experiences'.
