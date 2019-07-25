ANA launches limited "Hello Blue Sale"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-star airline for seven consecutive years, announced today to launch a limited sales event called "HELLO BLUE SALE" running from July 26, 2019 to July 30, 2019.

The 5-day promotion will offer economy class flight discounts on flights from 17 cities in Asia and Oceania to Japan. The scale of this event makes it ANA's largest sale ever for cities in Asia and Australia.

"By offering a wide range of potential destinations during the HELLO BLUE SALE, ANA hopes to meet the expanding need for air travel from Asia and Australia to Japan," said Isao Ono, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Asia and Oceania, ANA. "In addition to our high standards for customer service and hospitality, we strive to make our flights as accessible as possible by offering affordable prices. This sale is part of our efforts to continue improving the air travel experience while encouraging tourism and travel."

The 17 eligible departure cities during the sales period include: Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Phnom Penh, Yangon, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai (commencing on October 27, 2019), Sydney, and Perth (commencing on September 1, 2019).

The sale will start on July 26, 2019, and will last until July 30, 2019. Passengers can make flight reservations via their countries' ANA website or through travel agencies.

ANA HELLO BLUE SALE:

- Applicable travel period differs by the city of departure. Blackout period is applicable.

- Fares shown are subject to change without prior notice.

- The number of seats is limited and may not be available on the day and some flights.

- Terms and conditions apply.



This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

